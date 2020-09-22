Nutter Home Loans And Tamara Day Announce Alliance

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kansas City's hometown lender, Nutter Home Loans, and Tamara Day, television star of HGTV's Bargain Mansions that features homes in the Kansas City metro, jointly announce an alliance. The combination brings light to Nutter's home loans for people buying or refinancing, including cashback to remodel, and Tamara Day's design services and home store. Savvy realtors will also benefit from the alliance using Tamara Day design plans to improve home sales potential and Nutter's experience to see loans through on time.

"We are thrilled to be working with Tamara Day. She brings positive energy and happiness in her designs and attitude that is especially needed now," said James Nutter, CEO of Nutter Home Loans. "She not only is respected in the industry; she is a great person."

"I worked with Nutter on some events, and the more I learned, the more I realized they are game-changers in the industry," said Tamara Day, Growing Day Designs CEO and a featured television home designer. "I work with realtors to buy and sell homes and do a lot of restoration, so an alliance with Kansas City-based Nutter Home Loans makes a lot of sense."

About Nutter Home Loans

Nutter Home Loans is a national mortgage lender headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Founded in 1951, Nutter originates Conventional, FHA, VA, Jumbo, and USDA loans. Nutter Home Loans is dedicated to helping customers achieve the American dream of homeownership and is an equal opportunity home lender. James B. Nutter & Company DBA Nutter Home Loans, 4153 Broadway, Kansas City, Missouri, 64111. NMLS 2067

About Tamara Day

Seeking to make the aspirational attainable for her clients, fans and the future homebuyers of her notorious renovation projects, Tamara Day specializes in large, neglected houses that would intimidate most. A talented designer and host of HGTV's hit show Bargain Mansions and a busy wife and mother of four, Tamara's "laid back luxe" style is synonymous with blending glamour, comfort and family into the look and function of the spaces she designs. Tamara's sense of style and eye for practicality has created an insatiable demand for her interior design expertise, furniture and décor. In 2019, Tamara opened her own retail store, Growing Days Home, in Prairie Village, KS and expanded her interior design services with the addition of E-Design Packages available to clients no matter their location. In Spring 2020, Bargain Mansions premiered its third season to top network ratings and Tamara is busy working on several upcoming projects to be announced soon.

