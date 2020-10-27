Nutrition21's Nitrosigine® Featured In Revamped GAT Sport Pre-Workout Line

HARRISON, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrition21, LLC (" Nutrition21") has announced today that its clinically substantiated Nitrosigine ® ingredient has been added to GAT Sports' revamped Nitraflex line. The latest version of Nitraflex provides intense pumps and improves energy, strength, focus and stamina. It also emphasizes the pre-workout benefits of Nitrosigine.

One of GAT's longest-running supplements, Nitraflex maintains many of the same ingredients as its previous formula. A couple of key differences in the new formula put it over the top—the addition of Nitrosigine, extra citrulline, and the same great tasting flavors that athletes love, according to the company.

Nitrosigine is a patented complex of arginine and silicon that is supported by 30 research studies. This safe, non-stimulant and effective ingredient is easy to formulate into a wide variety of products that support performance with unique benefits important to serious athletes.

Nitrosigine is scientifically engineered to work in as little as 15 minutes and last up to six hours. One study showed that Nitrosigine significantly increased nitric oxide (NO) levels, which is a key facilitator of greater blood flow and vasodilation in working muscles. Blood flow is critical during resistance and endurance training because it allows oxygen and nutrients to be delivered to working muscles. Enhanced blood flow is important in both intra-workout and post-workout.

"Being included in such a well-established sports nutrition line like Nitraflex demonstrates the importance of clinically-studied ingredients," said Todd Spear, Vice President of Sales, Nutrition21. "GAT Sport obviously sees huge potential in Nitrosigine, which is the only new ingredient in the company's revamped line."

"With the 2020 remastered version of our flagship, Nitraflex, we have chosen Nitrosigine to accompany pure citrulline in what we consider a perfect one-two punch for nitric oxide potentiation in everyone's quest of achieving the perfect 'pump,'" said Max Fairchild, Director of Innovation, GAT Sport. "We feel it is the only form of arginine available on the market with adequate clinical data to support inclusion in this highly competitive sports supplement industry, and more specifically, pre-workout performance."

Consumer benefits shown to be directly linked to Nitrosigine supplementation include:

Boosts key factors for increasing blood flow †

Increases muscle volume †

Reduces markers of muscle damage from exercise

Increases perceived energy ^ quickly and safely without negatively impacting heart rate or blood pressure

Improves cognitive flexibility within 15 minutes †

Significantly increases blood arginine levels for up to 6 hours †

Significantly increased mental acuity and focus by 33%

Prevented decline in cognitive function caused by intense exercise

Increases arginine bioavailability through arginase inhibition

^Perceived energy measured by the validated Profile of Mood States (POMS) questionnaire

†Results compared to baseline

About Nitrosigine ®:

Nitrosigine is a patented complex of arginine and silicon - this unique bond unlocks powerful synergistic effects that offer enhanced benefits. With 30 research studies and counting, Nitrosigine is a safe, non-stimulant and effective ingredient that is easy to formulate into a wide variety of products. In a clinical study, Nitrosigine significantly increased nitric oxide (NO) levels, which has been shown to be a key factor in generating greater blood flow and vasodilation in working muscles. Nitrosigine is an advanced ingredient with FDA New Dietary Ingredient (NDI) notification status and is affirmed as Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS). For more information, visit: www.Nitrosigine.com

About Nutrition21, LLC: Nutrition21, is an industry-leading developer and marketer of efficacious, high-value, clinically substantiated ingredients for use in dietary supplements, medical foods, and beverages. With over 30 years of biotechnology and pharmaceutical experience, the company's scientific platform has continued to create unique, patented products that are both safe and clinically effective. To build consumer trust, Nutrition21 ensures product efficacy and safety through a product development strategy that involves rigorous preclinical and clinical research. The company currently holds over 100 domestic and international issued and pending patents for its ingredients, which support unique claims associated with glucose metabolism, weight management, cognition, and sports nutrition, among others. For more information, please visit: www.Nutrition21.com

Contact Information

Becky WrightMedia Contact bwright@nutrition21.com201-675-0197

© 2020 Nutrition21, LLC Nitrosigine ® is a registered trademark of Nutrition21, LLC.

Nutrition21, LLC, 500 Mamaroneck Ave., Suite 510, Harrison, New York 10528 Source: Nutrition21, LLC DRA2910102620

Related Images

nutrition21-logo.jpg Nutrition21 logo

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nutrition21s-nitrosigine-featured-in-revamped-gat-sport-pre-workout-line-301160753.html

SOURCE Nutrition21