Nutrition21 Launches Newest Ingredient -- Lustriva™ -- Into The Fast-Growing Beauty-From-Within Market

HARRISON, N.Y., Mar. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrition21, LLC (" Nutrition21") has announced the launch of its latest ingredient, Lustriva ™, a clinically tested beauty-from-within ingredient that contains Bonded Arginine Silicate (arginine silicon inositol complex) and Magnesium Biotinate (Nutrition21's proprietary biotin formulation). The latter is a unique combination that significantly increases biotin solubility 40 times more compared to standard D-biotin, which is commonly found in beauty products.

The highly bioavailable biotin and silicon combination in Lustriva provide nutritional and structural support for hair and skin, while arginine improves blood flow for enhanced nutrient delivery and activity. Multiple preclinical and pharmacokinetic studies show superior absorption of arginine and silicon from Bonded Arginine Silicate, as well as biotin from Magnesium Biotinate.

Studies have also demonstrated that Lustriva can enhance hair growth and density and improve skin elasticity and overall appearance. A recent double-blind, placebo-controlled study showed that Lustriva was able to increase hair growth in as little as three weeks. Additionally, Lustriva reduced facial wrinkles, fine lines, and improved skin texture †.

The ingredients found in Lustriva are GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) which can be easily formulated into a wide variety of dietary supplement and functional food/beverage applications, including ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages and dry mixes, gummies, capsules, and tablets. The high bioavailability and superior solubility of Magnesium Biotinate give formulators access to an efficacious combination at a low dose.

James Komorowski, MS, CNS, Chief Science Officer of Nutrition21, commented, "This is an exciting launch for Nutrition21, and we are proud to bring this clinically tested, patent-protected ingredient to the beauty market. Science is the biggest differentiator for Lustriva and gives us confidence that the market and consumers will embrace it. The other aspect that makes it stand out is the highly bioavailable forms of silicon, biotin, and arginine, which can only be found in this product."

Elyse Lovett, MS, MBA, VP Marketing of Nutrition21, also commented on this unique launch for the Company. "The U.S. beauty-from-within market generated more than $1.2 billion in sales in 2019 and is expected to expand to $1.6 billion by 2023; Lustriva is primed and ready to help grow this market ††. The connection between beauty and nutrition is becoming clearer among savvy consumers who are using science-based ingredients to feel and look healthy; Lustriva will fit right into their health and beauty routines."

About Lustriva ™

Lustriva is a clinically tested healthy aging ingredient that contains Bonded Arginine Silicate (arginine silicon inositol complex) and Magnesium Biotinate (Nutrition21's proprietary biotin formulation). The complex is unique in that it significantly increases biotin solubility 40 times greater than that of D-biotin. It has also been substantiated by a double-blind, placebo-controlled study showing that it can increase hair growth in as little as three weeks. Additionally, Lustriva reduced facial wrinkles, fine lines, and improved skin texture. † For more information on Lustriva, please visit www.nutrition21.com/lustriva.

About Nutrition21, LLC: Nutrition21 is an industry-leading developer and marketer of efficacious, high-value, clinically substantiated ingredients for use in dietary supplements, medical foods, and beverages. With over 30 years of biotechnology and pharmaceutical experience, the company's scientific platform has continued to create unique, patented products that are both safe and clinically effective. To build consumer trust, Nutrition21 ensures product efficacy and safety through a product development strategy that involves rigorous preclinical and clinical research. The company currently holds over 100 domestic and international issued and pending patents for its ingredients which support unique claims associated with glucose metabolism, weight management, cognition, and sports nutrition, among others. For more information, please visit www.Nutrition21.com.

† Compared to start of treatment after 12 weeks

†† According to Nutrition Business Journal's (NBJ) 2020 Condition Specific Report

