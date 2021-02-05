NutriSprout Introduces Powerful Natural Immune Booster Sambucus Black Elderberry Gummy

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NutriSprout's Sambucus Elderberry Gummy With Zinc And Vitamin C is a powerful supplement to boost the immune system. Popularized for their antiviral and antibacterial properties ( 1) ( 2), elderberries help support systems that defend against common cold and flu symptoms ( 1) ( 2). Key ingredients like zinc and vitamin C also help with immune support among other benefits. The main component, elderberry extract, is rich in antioxidants, flavanols, phenolic acids, and anthocyanins, promoting overall immune health. Each bottle of NurtiSprout's 3-in-1 supplement includes blueberry-flavored gummies made of the highest quality ingredients.

"This natural immune booster is a powerhouse, based on the amazing health benefits of Sambucus Black Elderberry." said Julian, Operations. One serving of NutriSprout's tasty Sambucus black elderberry supplement includes 150mg of elderberry, making it one of the most potent elderberry gummies on the market to help support immune systems that defend against cold and flu symptoms. The formula also contains zinc and 100mg of vitamin C. All gummies are produced within the U.S.A. at an FDA-registered facility that is GMP certified. Plus, NutriSprout's supplement to boost immunity is cruelty-free, gluten-free, soy-free, and dairy-free.

Elderberry flowers are classified as anti-catarrhal herbs, effective in eliminating excessive mucus. According to a 2004 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial study ( 1), "Elderberry extract seems to offer an efficient, safe and cost-effective treatment for influenza." Furthermore, the study notes, "These findings need to be confirmed in a larger study." In this capacity, elderberry may be a valuable component in assisting the body in battling flu and common cold symptoms.

Besides boosting immune function, Sambucus elderberry may improve skin health ( 1)( 2)( 3), promote brain health ( 1), and reduce inflammation ( 1)( 2) or has anti-inflammatory properties ( 1). It has also been known to help fight infections ( 1)( 2)( 3), support heart health ( 1), and can reduce oxidative stress ( 1)( 2). NutriSprout's versatile Sambucus black elderberry supplement is made with Non-GMO ingredients. This tasty gummy and triple-action formula is one of the leading supplements to boost the immune system and can be easily incorporated into any diet. Our natural immune booster combines the benefits of 3 natural immune boosters in a single gummy.

To learn more about NutriSprout Sambucus Elderberry Gummy with Zinc and Vitamin C, please visit https://nutrisprout.co/products/sambucus-elderberry-gummy-with-zinc-and-vitamin-c

About NutriSprout

NutriSprout is a customer-oriented company, striving always to provide complete satisfaction. By developing supplements to boost health from powerful healing herbs, NutriSprout encourages a healthy lifestyle. NutriSprout is also a firm believer in promoting products that are backed by science, which is why their unique formula has been thoroughly evaluated and third party tested.

Media ContactNutriSprout PressEmail: social@nutrisprout.co

Related Images

natural-immune-booster-sambucus.jpg Natural Immune Booster Sambucus Black Elderberry Gummy with Zinc and Vitamin C Supplement The Nurtrisprout natural immune booster Sambucus Elderberry Gummy with Zinc and Vitamin C Supplement

Related Links

Website

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nutrisprout-introduces-powerful-natural-immune-booster-sambucus-black-elderberry-gummy-301222875.html

SOURCE NutriSprout