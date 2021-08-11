Nutrafol Pledges To Open The Dialogue In Support Of Hair Loss Awareness Month

Pioneer of hair wellness reaffirms its commitment to the industry with month-long contribution to support those suffering from hair loss

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrafol , the pioneer of the hair wellness category, is committed to opening the dialogue around hair loss and thinning through trusted healthcare providers who empower and educate consumers on treatment options. Hair loss can have a strong impact on mental well-being, confidence and self-image among both men and women.

In support of Hair Loss Awareness Month, Nutrafol will donate a portion of total revenue for the month of August to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation. Nutrafol's contribution will directly benefit the National Alopecia Areata Foundation (NAAF) Youth Mentor Program which helps young children with alopecia cope with the stress of hair loss in a meaningful way.

Hair loss is more common than many people realize. According to the American Hair Loss Association ( americanhairloss.org ), 40% of American hair loss sufferers are women and 85% of men will have significant hair thinning by the age of 50. Health professionals are often a trusted resource for concerned men and women and play a significant role in empowering them with solutions such as Nutrafol hair growth supplements.

"At Nutrafol, we prioritize mental, emotional and physical health and well-being, equally. Hair loss and thinning are more than just a physical symptom, it's an emotional journey for every single patient and we are committed to supporting and encouraging those suffering to take control of their hair health and regain their confidence," said Dr. Sophia Kogan, co-founder and Chief Medical Advisor at Nutrafol.

Nutrafol's clinically proven nutraceuticals improve hair growth by addressing the key triggers of poor hair health including stress, hormones, environment, immune response and gut microbiome. Nutrafol's products are physician formulated with natural, clinically effective ingredients proven to improve hair growth without a prescription, and can easily be added to any daily routine. Nutrafol offers a men's formulation and three options for women that are uniquely designed to address changing biological needs of women as they navigate life stages including postpartum and menopause.

For more information on Nutrafol, speak with your healthcare provider or visit www.nutrafol.com .

About Nutrafol

Nutrafol is the #1 Dermatologist recommended hair growth supplement brand* that pioneered the hair wellness category with its integrative approach to hair health, using a first-of-its-kind patented formulation of clinically effective, natural, medical-grade ingredients to support whole body wellness from within. In multiple clinical studies, Nutrafol has been shown to improve hair growth in both men and women within 3-6 months by multi-targeting the root causes of thinning hair, including stress, hormones, environment and nutrition. Nutrafol's team of doctors and researchers continue to seek out scientific advancements at the forefront of genetics, biotechnology, and anti-aging medicine to remain on the cutting-edge of hair health innovation. Nutrafol has been adopted by more than 3,000 physicians, clinics and stylists across the U.S. for its trusted, reliable results, and has received numerous prestigious accolades.

*According to IQVIA ProVoice survey for 6 months ending March 31, 2021

About National Alopecia Areata Foundation

National Alopecia Areata Foundation (NAAF) deeply appreciates Nutrafol's commitment to helping all of those with hair loss, and helping the alopecia areata community by including NAAF as their social responsibility non-profit, during hair loss awareness month.

The National Alopecia Areata Foundation (NAAF) serves the community of people affected by an autoimmune skin disease called alopecia areata that results in hair loss and emotional pain. NAAF is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 1981 and headquartered in San Rafael, CA

For press inquiries, please contact Nutrafol@behrmanpr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nutrafol-pledges-to-open-the-dialogue-in-support-of-hair-loss-awareness-month-301352843.html

SOURCE Nutrafol