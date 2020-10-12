Nutrafol Pioneers Hair Wellness Industry With New Study That Reveals It Safely And Effectively Improves Hair Growth In Menopausal Women

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrafol, the award-winning hair wellness supplement backed by top physicians, celebrities and hairstylists alike, announces the positive results from its new clinical trial, an industry-first study presented on hair growth in menopausal women. The 6-month double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study assesses the safety and efficacy of Nutrafol's Women's Balance formulation in improving hair growth and quality in perimenopausal, menopausal and postmenopausal subjects with self-perceived thinning hair. This milestone establishes Nutrafol as the only hair supplement brand to present research specifically for menopausal women and continues to solidify Nutrafol as an innovator and trusted leader in hair science.

Forty percent of women experience hair loss by age 40, and that number continues to increase as women age. 1 Nutrafol created Women's Balance - which first launched in 2019 - in response to the complex hormonal needs of women who are going through or have gone through menopause. It is the only hair wellness supplement clinically formulated to address the root causes of hair thinning in perimenopausal and menopausal women. Featuring a patented Synergen Complex Plus®, it includes clinically effective natural ingredients like saw palmetto, ashwagandha and maca, known to support hormone health before, during and after menopause.

"There is unfortunately a lack of research for the physical and emotional effects that menopause has on women," said Dr. Sophia Kogan, Nutrafol's co-founder and Chief Medical Advisor. "At Nutrafol, our mission is to empower women to take control of their hair health, and hormones. After years of research, rigorous clinical testing and the accumulation of unsurpassed data, we have a proven and effective option with our Women's Balance formulation."

To assess the safety and efficacy of Women's Balance for perimenopausal, menopausal and postmenopausal women, Nutrafol conducted a 6-month randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. Results were significant for objective measures of hair growth, including terminal, vellus and total hair counts. There was a progressive increase in hair counts for Nutrafol subjects compared to placebo at three and six months. Additionally, daily administration of Nutrafol resulted in significantly less shedding compared to placebo. This was accompanied by significant visible clinical improvement in hair growth and quality in the active group, as assessed by a blinded physician investigator. Conclusively, the study verified that the daily intake of a novel supplement with bio-optimized phytoactive ingredients to specifically address multiple underlying factors that compromise hair growth was safe and effective in improving hair growth and quality in women going through menopausal transition. The Primary Investigator of the study was Dr. Glynis Ablon, MD, FAAD and founder of the Ablon Skin Institute & Research Center, an independent clinical research site specializing in dermatology clinical trials.

"Menopause is a disruptive time for women between the hormonal shifts and changes in their bodies that are out of their control," said Dr. Glynis Ablon MD, Primary Investigator on the clinical study. "Nutrafol has pioneered a new way of thinking about the science of hair wellness as it relates to menopause. With safety and efficacy at the forefront of everything the brand does, the published data supports the clinical effectiveness of the Women's Balance formulation for menopausal women. This provides physicians with a solution for their patients, and gives menopausal women the opportunity to take control of their menopausal transition and beyond."

To learn more about Nutrafol and Women's Balance, please visit www.Nutrafol.com or speak with your Healthcare Provider.

About NutrafolNutrafol pioneered the hair wellness category with its integrative approach to hair health, using a first-of-its-kind patented formulation of clinically effective, natural, medical-grade ingredients to support whole body wellness from within. In multiple clinical studies, Nutrafol has been shown to improve hair growth in both men and women by multi-targeting root causes of thinning hair, including stress, hormones, environment and nutrition. Nutrafol's team of doctors and researchers continue to seek out scientific advancements at the forefront of genetics, anti-aging medicine, phytoactive and biotechnology to remain on the cutting-edge of hair health innovation. Nutrafol has been adopted by over 2,700 Healthcare Providers across the U.S. for its trusted, reliable results and has received numerous prestigious accolades.

1 American Academy of Dermatology

PR ContactBehrman Communications / Gianna Cesa nutrafol@behrmanpr.com 212.986.7000

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nutrafol-pioneers-hair-wellness-industry-with-new-study-that-reveals-it-safely-and-effectively-improves-hair-growth-in-menopausal-women-301149813.html

SOURCE Nutrafol