Nutrabolt Invigorates Leadership Team By Appointing Rajaa Grar As New Chief Digital Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrabolt, a global leader in sports nutrition, has deepened its talent bench, adding Rajaa Grar as Chief Digital Officer.

In order to rapidly scale its consumer base and build an innovative direct-to-consumer model, Nutrabolt has tapped the award-winning digital global and brand marketing leader to drive the digital transformation of the brand.

Dubbed Nutrabolt 2.0, Grar will lead the development of a new digital strategy to oversee the digital customer experience, social presence, and e-commerce revenue for the company's portfolio brands, including C4®, the fastest growing energy drink in the nation as well as powerhouse leaders, Cellucor® and XTEND®.

"Nutrabolt's brands are all about maximizing human potential and delivering world-class customer experiences along the way," shared Nutrabolt Chairman and CEO, Doss Cunningham. "Rajaa is a proven leader and one that we are super excited to have leading Nutrabolt's digital transformation."

Grar's extensive marketing background includes 15 years in brand marketing and nine years in digital and direct-to-consumer marketing. She brings with her a wealth of knowledge curated from previous positions at Paula's Choice Skincare, Amazon, Starbucks, Kellogg and Coors Light. A highly regarded innovator, Grar has a proven track record in delivering strong brand growth, as well as developing and leading top talent.

A first-generation immigrant of African descent, Grar holds an MBA from Northwestern University - Kellogg School of Management, a bachelor's degree from McGill University in Marketing and International Business and a Bachelor of Science with a major in Microbiology from the University of Montreal.

"When the opportunity came to marry my passion for digital marketing with my love for fitness and performance, it was an easy choice," shared Grar. "By defining and elevating Nutrabolt's online presence, we can fully tap into our mission to innovate, inspire and make products that maximize human potential accessible to all."

Under Grar's leadership, Nutrabolt plans to continue growing its digital brand relevance, both domestically and internationally.

About NutraboltAs the makers of America's best-selling pre-workout brand C4 ® and the world's #1 BCAA brand XTEND ®, Nutrabolt is committed to making fitness accessible to all since 2002. Since its 2011 launch, C4 ® has become the undisputed pre-workout champ, with over 2 billion servings sold. Today, Nutrabolt makes a full range of clinically studied supplements and on-the-go drinks to maximize performance and dominate life. For more information, visit nutrabolt.com.

