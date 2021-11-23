Nutanix Is Named A Leader In 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ For Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software For The Fifth Year Running

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, announced today it has been named as a Leader in Gartner, Inc.'s November 2021 Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) Software ¹. This is the fifth year in a row that Nutanix has been named as a Leader in this report. Nutanix believes its continued recognition as a Leader can be attributed to its expanded and enhanced HCI software capabilities and its customer support that has earned an average 90 Net Promoter Score (NPS) for the past seven years.

"Nutanix is no stranger to driving new innovation to ensure that our HCI solutions are meeting our customers where they are on their cloud journeys," said Rajiv Mirani, Chief Technology Officer at Nutanix. "Businesses are increasingly embracing hybrid multicloud strategies and we've seen customers rapidly adopt HCI solutions to simplify datacenter modernization efforts while capitalizing on the added automation, ease of use, agility and full software stack capabilities that HCI enables. We believe that our continued recognition in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software demonstrates Nutanix's commitment to providing expanded solution capabilities and support that results in the success of our customers."

As organizations plan for the future, businesses are continuing to adopt cloud operating models and modernize on-premises infrastructure. This enables organizations to respond in real time to the ever-changing IT landscape, with hybrid multicloud solutions offering the benefits of both public and private clouds. HCI solutions have emerged as an effective tool to deliver datacenter modernization as well as cut down on the cost and complexity that accompany hybrid multicloud deployments. According to Gartner, "HCI stacks can be turnkey hybrid clouds, providing infrastructure management and cloud services both on-premises and in hyperscale public clouds. They have effectively replaced build-it-yourself hybrid cloud technologies such as OpenStack ²." Gartner also notes that, "the most advanced HCI stacks provide the full stack of software-defined infrastructure — compute, storage and networking. SDI is a key enabling technology for automation, hybrid clouds and edge infrastructure ²."

"In terms of maturity, Nutanix was far ahead of all of the other HCI players," said Dan Lewis, Associate Director of Operations and Infrastructure Services at the USC Marshall School of Business. "We were really impressed with Nutanix, and how quickly we could get everything set up in a compact environment without sacrificing any performance. That was the gating factor for us, because if we were going to switch to an all-in-one system, it had to be powerful and resilient. The solution had to be able to survive node failures, but also block failures and network failures. Nutanix Cloud Platform was the only platform that met all of our requirements."

With HCI at its core, the Nutanix Cloud Platform offers unified management, with application, data and license portability between multiple clouds, whether private or public. Nutanix has recently added enhancements to its HCI software capabilities to break down silos in multicloud operations, including built-in enterprise-grade virtualization, virtual networking, security, business continuity and disaster recovery. Nutanix also added new capabilities in the Nutanix Cloud Platform to simplify data management and optimize database and big data workload performance for the most critical applications. This includes expanded unified storage capabilities with a focus on performance, scale, mobility and governance for objects, files and databases. Additionally, Nutanix database service Era delivers one-click storage scaling and rich role-based access control for database management across hybrid multicloud environments.

Additionally, Nutanix continues to strengthen its platform for cloud native applications and recently announced a strategic partnership with Red Hat to deliver open hybrid multicloud solutions. This partnership enables customers to run Red Hat OpenShift on Nutanix's AHV hypervisor and utilize the storage, networking, management, and security capabilities built into Nutanix's HCI solution for a best-in-class Kubernetes environment. Nutanix Cloud Platform and AHV are also certified for Red Hat Enterprise Linux allowing customers to deploy virtualized and containerized workloads on a hyperconverged infrastructure, building on the combined benefits of Red Hat's open hybrid cloud technologies and Nutanix's hyperconverged offerings.

For more information on Nutanix and to view a complimentary copy of the report are available at, please visit: http://nutanix.com/go/gartner-2021-magic-quadrant-for-hyperconverged-infrastructure-software

¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software, Jeffrey Hewitt, Philip Dawson, Julia Palmer, Tony Harvey, November 17, 2021.²Gartner, Inc, Solution Criteria for Hyperconverged Infrastructure, January 27, 2021, Paul Delory, Simon Richard

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

