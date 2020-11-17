NuSpine Chiropractic Reaches Record Number Of New Franchises And Remains Poised For Continued Growth

LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NuSpine Chiropractic , a national franchisor of Chiropractic Clinics, recently announced that it has sold 73 area representative licenses (future franchises) in seven states over the past four months. These results support NuSpine Chiropractic's vision of becoming one of the largest providers of affordable chiropractic care. NuSpine will continue to expand its market share in this rapidly growing industry.

Its brand of professional, affordable and convenient clinics coupled with more personalized services - including hydrotherapy massage tables - clearly separates them from the competition.

The surge of investments in the chiropractic space may be attributed to the increased demand for chiropractic treatments since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. With millions of people displaced and working from home at often cramped, uncomfortable and temporary or makeshift workspaces, musculoskeletal conditions, such as back and neck pain, have been steadily on the rise (according to the American Chiropractic Association ).

Timeline of NuSpine Expansion

August: A group of existing NuSpine franchisees, VAWN, LLC, secured ten area representative (AR) licenses in Nevada , followed by 16 AR licenses purchased in Arizona by Dr. Marvin Lee .

An investment group in Georgia secured 16 AR licenses, in addition to a 21 AR license acquisition in the Dallas/Fort Worth area by Joe Miller of Gatmill.

October: NuSpine sold ten AR licenses for a territory that includes the state of Nebraska, a portion of Southwest Iowa, and Northwest Missouri.

The area representatives of the NE territory, Richard Rees and his partner, Dustin Sparks, believe in the NuSpine concept whole-heartedly. Mr. Rees was one of the original equity partners in The Joint Corp., and was a member of their Board of Directors from 2010 to 2014. Mr. Sparks owns a digital marketing strategy firm and was a former multi-clinic owner for The Joint, including one of the top revenue-producing clinics in Austin, Texas. He also served on The Joint's Marketing Advisory Committee for five years.

Praise from Franchise Investors

Dr. Marvin Lee: "Having been in practice since 1998, I've seen many different models of chiropractic. The NuSpine concept was very attractive to me because it provides top-rate chiropractic adjustments and other services that are both affordable and convenient for the patients."

Joe Miller: "The idea of being able to see a chiropractor in under twenty minutes and for a low, reasonable cost is needed these days. People are busy and they are looking for care that allows them to feel great on a budget and on a tight schedule. NuSpine allows for this in an intriguing fashion. Great layout. Simple systems. A proven model in a proven industry."

Richard Rees: "We've experienced firsthand the benefits of convenient, affordable chiropractic services. We also know from our ownership, in other similar concepts, that NuSpine is a better approach. We are very impressed by NuSpine's enhanced patient focus on all levels. The deciding factor for us to get involved was the NuSpine team, from the first adjustment I received from Dr. Todd Hedlund, to the comprehensive infra-structure already developed by Aaron Hedlund, to the experience of the corporate support team, to the fact that John Leonesio (former founder of Massage Envy and the CEO of The Joint Corp.) sits on NuSpine's board."

About NuSpine Chiropractic

Dr. Todd Hedlund founded NuSpine Chiropractic in 2013. After opening nearly 23 successful chiropractic clinics over his 33-year career in the industry, he implemented his vast chiropractic expertise and knowledge to launch the NuSpine Experience. NuSpine continues to seek entrepreneurs, area representatives, and experienced franchisees nationwide who understand the benefits of being part of an emerging brand and are dedicated to providing the highest quality chiropractic care, one patient at a time.

