Nursing Assistant Turned Independent Insurance Agent

SELMER, Tenn., Aug. 19. 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The title best describes Veronica Sain, the owner of Sain's Insurance. While still working full time as a certified nursing assistant, Veronica is slowly building a side business as an independent life insurance agent. She has mastered the art of helping others, whether it is assisting someone find the right policy or helping the elderly get their day started.

Veronica has just launched an online agent website called Sainsinsurance.com. The website is set up for instant quoting as well as application submission for underwriting. She has constructed the agent website so that individuals can get instant quoting options 24/7. Veronica is currently licensed to offer coverage in Tennessee (her home state), South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Missouri, and Texas. She does not have a traditional office; Veronica is running the business from her home office.

Although, Veronica is actively holding down a full-time day job, she is still able to monitor the agent website for new inquiries and customer applications from a smart phone. Her goal is to eventually be able to offer, in addition to life insurance, home and auto coverage as well. Veronica holds a license in four lines of insurance (life, health/accident, property, and casualty).

Her reasoning for starting a life insurance business is to be able to help and encourage those who really need it….to purchase it. All the time, people are putting up "GoFundMe" accounts to pay for burial cost of loved ones who have recently died. Life insurance is not for the dead. It was established for the living or for those left behind to carry the burden of making sure their deceased relative is put away in a proper manner, without the financial stress. Also, for individuals age 50 to 80, who have less than perfect health and have been turned down in the past because of it, Veronica pays special attention in finding coverage for such people.

Veronica focuses on offering whole life insurance, which is life insurance coverage that will cover an individual their entire life or until the age of 100. Most, if not all, insurance companies will not cover anyone above that age. Once the insured reaches the age of 100, the insurance company will write that person, or the policy owner, a check for the entire face amount.

If you live in any of the six states above and are in need of whole life or final expense insurance coverage for yourself or for someone you love, do not hesitate to contact Veronica through her agent website for a free instant quote.

