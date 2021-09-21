Nureva Releases Voice Amplification Mode For Classrooms And Training Spaces

Previously in beta, new mode for Nureva ® HDL300 and Dual HDL300 systems supports voice amplification and full-room microphone pickup simultaneously

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Nureva Inc., an innovator in advanced audio conferencing solutions, announces the full release of Voice Amplification Mode for its HDL300 and Dual HDL300 audio conferencing systems. The feature has been in public beta since June. Voice Amplification Mode solves the difficult problem of supporting in-room amplification of the instructor or presenter's voice while simultaneously providing full-room microphone pickup of in-room voices so that everyone can be heard by remote participants. Positive customer feedback during the beta period highlights the immediate value of having a multifunction audio solution that easily and reliably covers both the in-class and remote scenarios - especially with a growing need for flexible, future-proofed systems that can adapt to support hybrid learning models. Teachers at Gilbert Public School in Arizona commented that Voice Amplification Mode works really well, and they are excited that their voices can now be heard clearly both in the classroom and by remote students. This unique capability is made possible by Nureva's patented Microphone Mist™ technology, which fills a room with thousands of virtual microphones. Voice Amplification Mode is now fully available to all HDL300 and Dual HDL300 customers through Nureva Console by updating their firmware and selecting enable voice amplification in Nureva Console cloud. Once enabled, instructors or presenters use their wireless headset microphone to amplify their voice through the HDL300 speakers so that in-room students or meeting participants can clearly hear. At the same time, their voice is picked up for remote participants via their UC&C client, like Microsoft ® Teams, for which the HDL300 system is certified.

According to the CDC, about 15% of children aged 6 to 19 have some degree of hearing loss that can affect their learning. Students with normal hearing sitting near the back of a noisy K-12 or postsecondary classroom can also miss important details. In workplaces, a growing number of organizations are looking to provide better in-room audio for their staff in large spaces used for training, town hall meetings and other scenarios. Voice Amplification Mode is designed to work in typical classrooms and meeting spaces up to 25' x 25' using the HDL300 system or the Dual HDL300 system in rooms up to 30' x 50' (9.1 x 15.2 m). There is a clear need for a multifunction solution that delivers a combination of full-room microphone pickup and in-room voice amplification. Unlike other audio products, Nureva delivers all of this in a single system that is installed in under an hour without any special technical expertise, automatically adjusts to changes in room configurations and is easily managed from anywhere using Nureva Console.

"We are very pleased with our experience with Voice Amplification Mode - it's easy to set up and even easier to use," said Adam Sergeant, Emporia State University's information technology support specialist. "The feature provides the perfect blend of vocals for face-to-face participants while still providing high-quality voice playback for use with a recording or live streaming from a classroom, conference room or other meeting space."

"We are pleased with the positive feedback from school districts, postsecondary institutions and other organizations using the public beta," said Nancy Knowlton, Nureva's CEO. "The addition of Voice Amplification Mode to Nureva audio systems has given customers elevated audio functionality in an easy-to-use multifunction audio system that reliably covers both the in-room and remote scenarios."

Pricing and availabilityVoice Amplification Mode is available to all HDL300 and Dual HDL300 customers at no additional cost. The feature works with most brands of wireless headsets (supplied by the customer or their reseller). To enable Voice Amplification Mode through Nureva Console cloud, customers will need to update their firmware to version 2.4.67.

About Nureva audio solutionsNureva's line of audio conferencing systems solve the frustrating and persistent problem of poor audio performance in meeting and learning spaces from large to small. Nureva's patented Microphone Mist technology places thousands of virtual microphones throughout a space to pick up sound from any location, ensuring that everyone is clearly heard regardless of where they are in the room or the direction they are facing. The systems use sophisticated algorithms to simultaneously process sound from all virtual microphones to provide remote participants with a clear, reliable listening experience. Broad deployment of multiple Nureva systems is supported by Nureva Console, a cloud-based platform that makes it easy for organizations and education institutions to manage their systems across multiple locations from a single, secure dashboard. For more information, visit the Nureva website.

About NurevaNureva Inc. is a technology-rich, multiple award-winning private company that imagines and builds audio conferencing solutions that solve the frustrating and persistent problem of poor audio performance in meeting and learning spaces. At the core of every system is the company's patented Microphone Mist technology, which places thousands of virtual microphones throughout a space to pick up sound from anywhere in the room and deliver clear, reliable audio to remote participants. A passion for achieving simplicity through deep user understanding drives the company's product roadmap and the value it creates for its customers. For more information, visit Nureva's website and follow @NurevaInc.

© 2021 Nureva Inc. All rights reserved. Nureva, Microphone Mist and the Nureva logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Nureva Inc. in the United States, Canada and other countries. All third-party product and company names are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

