NuORDER Announces Partnership With Black Diamond Equipment

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NuORDER, the premiere wholesale B2B e-commerce platform, announces its partnership with Black Diamond Equipment, the global innovator in climbing, skiing, mountain sports equipment and apparel. Beginning with the FW21 buying season, Black Diamond will conduct all its wholesale practices through the digital buying platform.

This partnership signals the outdoor industry's increased shift to digital, bringing together two leaders in their respective fields. NuORDER's platform will provide Black Diamond with the digital market tools needed to seamlessly conduct virtual and in-person sales presentations with an easy-to-use, B2C-like convenience for its vendors. The integration will provide Black Diamond Equipment with NuORDER's full suite of services and digital tools, including EZ Orders, Campaigns, Quick Catalog/Linesheet Creation, Excel Order Form automated creation, and whiteboarding. NuORDER will transform the way Black Diamond does business by giving their full network of retail buyers a greater ability to discover, connect, and purchase through category and price point search functionalities, access to curated virtual showrooms, relevant product recommendations, and easy in-platform order placement.

"Black Diamond Equipment is excited to partner with NuORDER to create a more collaborative, immersive buying experience for our independent specialty retailers," said Jeff Pratt, Black Diamond Equipment's North American sales manager. "NuORDER's robust platform will allow buyers to visualize, budget and plan their buys more strategically, ultimately making the process more efficient and easier for them to do business with Black Diamond."

Black Diamond's roll-out of NuORDER will support their ability to better manage its vendors, facilitate easier collaboration and tap into real-time insights to inform business decisions. NuORDER's innovative technology applies science to the art of buying, driven by real-time insights and visual virtual market tools to efficiently manage assortments providing enhanced consumer experiences

"We have seen tremendous growth within the outdoor category and are excited to be partnering with Black Diamond, a leader within outdoor gear and apparel. Our partnership will focus on delivering an enhanced and seamlessly integrated, digital buying and selling experience to their retail network. Like NuORDER, innovation and a customer first mindset are the pinnacle of both our businesses and together we will help drive greater efficiencies, more informed buying decisions and richer commerce experiences," says Heath Wells, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of NuORDER.

Black Diamond Equipment will join a growing list of iconic sporting goods, outdoor, surf and apparel brands that have selected NuORDER as their B2B platform of choice. NuORDER has an existing partnership with the Grassroots Outdoor Alliance and its network of over 100 independent retailers to drive growth within specialty outdoor retail.

About NuORDER (@nuorder) |NuORDER is the leading B2B platform powering commerce and discovery. With innovative technology and data driving processes at its core, the platform creates greater efficiencies and a seamless and more collaborative buying and selling process for the world's leading brands and retailers. NuORDER delivers a global commerce solution offering Virtual Showroom technology, visual assortment and merchandising tools, payments and data integration. Connecting more than 3,000 brands and more than 500,000 retailers, the platform has become a global ecosystem driving discovery and marketplace. The platform was engineered with flexibility and scale in mind, processing over $40B in GMV. It empowers businesses of all sizes with enterprise-level technology on a global scale. Founded in 2011 by Heath Wells and Olivia Skuza, NuORDER is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York City, Milan, London, Paris and Australia. Through fearless innovation and premiere service, NuORDER is revolutionizing B2B commerce. For more information, please visit www.nuorder.com

About Black Diamond Equipment, Ltd. | Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of equipment and clothing for climbing, skiing and mountain sports. By consistently building innovative, standard-setting products and actively preserving the mountain/canyon environment, Black Diamond Equipment has assumed a leadership role in the international outdoor community. For more information on Black Diamond Equipment, visit www.blackdiamondequipment.com

Media Contact:NuORDER | PR Consulting | nuorder@prconsulting.net

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuorder-announces-partnership-with-black-diamond-equipment-301250387.html

SOURCE NuORDER