NuOCR From Nuvento Now Available In The Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to NuOCR to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.

CRANBURY, N.J., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvento, a leading provider of digitization services, launched its AI-driven OCR (optical content recognition) digitization platform today in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure. Named NuOCR, this platform uses advanced algorithms in machine learning, NLP, and image analytics to identify, aggregate, and manage complex document sets. Nuvento customers can now take advantage of the scalability, high availability, and security of Azure, with streamlined deployment and management.

With Azure, Nuvento provides for smoother adoption and a better customer experience with a SaaS -based delivery model. This helps Azure customers adopt NuOCR into their environment with a click of a button and easily realize the value of Azure AI in the digitization of their document sets.

Nuvento CEO Suraj Arukil said, "NuOCR was initially conceived to reduce the manual data entry processes commonly found in the P&C insurance, banking, and healthcare industries. However, by integrating the technology with Azure, we are delighted to scale the product to meet the needs of other document-intensive industries, like pharma and legal. Microsoft Azure provides us the scalability, reliability, and agility to speed up deployments and ensure smoother customer experience."

NuOCR has been designed to digitize and help organizations that rely on manual data entry to handle vast amounts of customer data. While manually entering customer data to spreadsheets or database could be an overwhelming task for many organizations, NuOCR isolates the required data from scanned documents like images, PDF files, typed invoices, loss reports, and processes the extracted data and then provides the user with a varied output option for structured data for processing in their data systems.

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome Nuvento's solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Learn more about NuOCR at its page in the Azure Marketplace.

About NuventoNuvento ( www.nuvento.com) specializes in driving digital transformation across industries using the power of data, AI, and cloud. Our in-house products and framework around customer experience management, customer data management, and industry-specialized apps help organizations spend less time on manual, outdated processes and focus more on customer management, operational excellence, and insight-driven business models. NuOCR is part of the Nuvento product suite targeted at driving digitization using AI on Microsoft Azure.

