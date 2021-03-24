NuMSP Completes Its 16th Acquisition With Realize Information Technology In Tulsa, OK

TULSA, Okla., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NuMSP, a leading national managed service provider (MSP) offering IT and cybersecurity solutions, enters the Tulsa market with the acquisition of Realize Information Technology, a full-service MSP that offers IT solutions for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs).

"It's great to add Realize Information Technology to NuMSP's ever-expanding national company," said Jim Griffith, CEO of NuMSP. "Jeff Woods and his team have built a market-leading MSP in the greater Tulsa area. We are excited to work with them to expand that market while providing leading technical solutions for the SMB market in Oklahoma."

This acquisition, the 16th for NuMSP, marks the company's continued efforts to fulfill the IT service needs of SMBs in every major market across the country. NuMSP is building a nationwide company with the scale and resources to deliver advanced IT services to SMBs that will rival incumbent solutions at Fortune 500 companies to meet the challenges SMBs face in leveraging their IT investments.

"Since 2004, the team at Realize Information Technology and myself have provided IT solutions for businesses in Tulsa. NuMSP's dedication to the SMB market made this a perfect opportunity for my customers, my employees, and me personally," said Jeff Woods, Founder and CEO of Realize Information Technology. "By being a part of one of the nation's largest MSPs provides, we are now well-poised to continue offering the leading IT services and solutions for business customers in this market and across the country."

Learn more at www.numsp.com and https://realizetech.com/about/

About NuMSP

After years of providing IT services and security solutions for SMBs, NuMSP's leadership recognized the need to offer premium solutions in every U.S. state. The SMB market is responsible for most of the job and economic growth in the United States but this segment's ability to leverage technology has always been limited to in-house research capabilities and expertise or the reliance on an IT advisor, a role made more difficult given the advances in technology and proliferation of security threats. In response, NuMSP is creating a nationwide company with the scale and resources to deliver advanced IT services and security solutions that will rival the solutions leveraged by Fortune 500 companies. NuMSP is actively looking to enter new geographic areas and acquire MSPs in existing geographic markets. If you are interested in having your MSP join the NuMSP platform, please contact us at acquisitions@numsp.com.

Related Images

image1.png

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/numsp-completes-its-16th-acquisition-with-realize-information-technology-in-tulsa-ok-301255110.html

SOURCE NuMSP