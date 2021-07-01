Numotion Acquires Retail DME Market Leader SpinLife Creating Broader Portfolio Of Independence And Mobility Solutions

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Numotion, the nation's leading and largest provider of products and services that provide mobility, health and personal independence has acquired SpinLife.com the market leader in online retail Durable Medical Equipment (DME) for the aging population as well as people living with disabilities. SpinLife, established in 1999 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, provides a wide variety of DME categories including scooters, lifts, power and manual wheelchairs, and a growing number of exclusive products as well as other accessibility equipment.

"We are extremely excited to announce the acquisition of SpinLife," said Mike Swinford, Numotion CEO. "SpinLife has an outstanding reputation in the market and is known for their high-touch product expertise and white-glove customer service. Their unique and innovative retail business model and customer focus are incredible complements to our business and brings together the two market leaders in retail and third-party reimbursed products. This powerful combination enables us to expand our capabilities to better serve more customers with a broader portfolio of products and services."

"With our combined scale and resources, collectively we will do things that have never been done before in this industry," said Lisa Stein, SpinLife Founder & CEO. "Numotion's footprint of 150+ brick and mortar locations complement the ecommerce presence, National Service Network and catalog distribution of SpinLife. Together, we will drive speed to market with new products, creative ideas, and innovation that better meet our customers' changing needs."

Ms. Stein will be joining the Numotion team as a member of Numotion's Board of Directors. All SpinLife employees, including their Assistive Technology Professionals (ATPs) and product experts, will also join Numotion, and the SpinLife brand will remain in place. Pattiann McAdams will lead the day-to-day operations and management of Numotion's new retail division.

"We are thrilled to join the Numotion family," said Pattiann McAdams, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Retail Division. "The opportunity to serve more customers, all while having a greater impact on improving accessibility and inclusion across the communities we serve, is extremely exciting and we look forward to partnering with the Numotion teams to make this happen."

Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP and Foley & Lardner LLP acted as legal counsel to Numotion for this transaction. Numotion engaged global professional services firm KPMG to provide due diligence services.

About NumotionNumotion is the nation's largest and leading provider of products and services that provide mobility, health and personal independence. Our focus in Complex Rehab Technology (CRT), urological supplies, home accessibility, accessible vehicles and other assistive technology helps improve the lives of people with disabilities by enabling them to actively participate in everyday life. CRT is medically necessary, individually configured mobility products and services, including manual and power wheelchairs, designed to meet the unique medical and functional needs of individuals with significant disabilities and medical conditions to provide them with greater independence. Based in Brentwood, Tenn., Numotion has more than 150 locations across the country and serves more than 260,000 people. At Numotion, Mobility and Independence Start Here. For more information, please visit www.numotion.com.

About SpinLifeSpinLife is the largest Direct to Consumer retailer of Durable Medical Equipment in the US, specializing in mobility equipment for both the aging and disabled populations. Our focus is offering unique products in key categories such as scooters, power and manual wheelchairs, lift chairs, beds, and related home access products, allowing consumers to experience a full range of products available to improve their lives on a daily basis. SpinLife manages a national network of service technicians to provide White Glove Delivery and In-Home Service, as well as distributes the largest national catalog in the DME space. SpinLife is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio and employs people across the US and internationally, and serves over 80,000 customers annually. For more information, please visit www.spinlife.com.

