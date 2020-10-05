Numerator OmniPanel Reaches 1 Billion Shopping Trips

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research industry, has captured its one billionth receipt, each representing a verified shopping occasion. Numerator captures receipts through its award-winning Receipt Hog app to track consumer purchasing behavior for major brands and retailers and is the only consumer insights panel providing a complete omnichannel view. The milestone was achieved in just six years.

Launched in 2014, Numerator's OmniPanel was designed to solve a fundamental market need: provide better insight into how consumers behave regardless of where they shop, both in-store and online. Numerator also provides unique visibility into private label and direct-to-consumer brands, enabling emerging brands to be understood for the first time.

Early customers, including Anheuser-Busch, The Clorox Company, Colgate-Palmolive, General Mills and Red Bull , recognized the need for visibility into ecommerce data as well as convenience, club, beauty, health and specialty stores and even quick service restaurants. In the years since, Numerator has become a primary source of insights for leading brands and retailers, tracking dynamic consumer behavior shifts as they are taking place.

"Power shifting from the retailer to the consumer requires brands to prioritize consumer understanding over traditional retail reporting metrics," said Eric Belcher, Numerator, CEO. "The only way to really understand consumer behavior is to see all of it seamlessly. Our scale provides that seamless view with the detail brands need."

Numerator continues to evolve its technology and data science to enable scale at speed not previously possible. This will further accelerate its data capture, with the next billion receipts anticipated even more quickly. A key driver in Numerator's rapid data capture strategy is full transparency with its consumer panelists about data use. Numerator rewards users through gamified apps, and collects data based on what consumers are already doing every day -- using their phones to upload content and share information. Numerator's Receipt Hog consumer app was recently awarded an Apex Award, an international recognition of high performing solutions.

About NumeratorNumerator is a data and tech company serving the market research space. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 1,900 employees worldwide. The company blends proprietary data with advanced technology to create unique insights for the market research industry that has been slow to change. The majority of Fortune 100 companies are Numerator clients.

