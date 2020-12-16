Numerator Acquires Information Machine LLC To Expand Consumer-Sourced Data

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, today announced the acquisition of Information Machine LLC to further enhance its consumer purchase data. The acquisition of Information Machine will allow Numerator to add high volumes of additional purchase data to consumer panelist profiles, creating another step-change in its core consumer panel quality.

Information Machine's proprietary APIs accelerate the collection of electronic consumer purchasing data from sources like mobile apps, loyalty card programs and food-based delivery services, as well as media viewing data on supported media platforms. It currently processes 2.5 million consumer connections daily across more than 100 retailers and captures 10 million viewing minutes daily on supported media platforms. Information Machine's APIs will be integrated into Numerator's award-winning mobile app, Receipt Hog.

Information Machine specializes in consumer participation and engagement techniques that result in higher volume and greater accuracy of consumer data. Numerator has increased automation of its receipt transcription process to accelerate ingestion of high volumes of additional data.

Information Machine's SaaS based platform will continue to be available for commercial application under the new name Numerator Link. The continued investment will enhance and expand the services available to Numerator Link clients.

"Numerator has always been about more, better data. Our investment in Information Machine accelerates the volume and type of detailed data we can add to specific consumer profiles. It further distances Numerator from the increasingly archaic practice of scanning individual UPC codes," said Eric Belcher, CEO, Numerator.

"Less friction for consumers means higher adoption, continuity and data quality, so we architected a low-friction collection system for transaction and service usage data. We recognized the tremendous value generated by integrating this data into a seamless view of consumer behavior. Numerator shares this vision and provides a unique opportunity to realize the full potential of our platform," said Matt Stanfield, Founder and CEO, Information Machine.

The integration of Information Machine APIs will be done using Numerator's rigorous transparency and privacy standards. This includes full transparency into all data collected and how that data is used. It also ensures consumers have the right to share in the value of the data they choose to share.

Financial terms of the deal are not being released.

About Numerator

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has ~2,000 employees worldwide. The company blends proprietary data with advanced technology to create unique insights for the market research industry that has been slow to change. The majority of Fortune 100 companies are Numerator clients.

About Information Machine

Information Machine is a software company specializing in electronic consumer purchasing behavior. Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY with additional resources in Serbia the company has developed both techniques and technology that create powerful consumer data flows through high engagement.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/numerator-acquires-information-machine-llc-to-expand-consumer-sourced-data-301194493.html

SOURCE Numerator