Nulogy Partners With MAJiK Systems To Bolster Supply Chain Operations With Industry 4.0 Data Automation

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Nulogy, a leading provider of agile supply chain solutions, today announced a partnership with MAJiK Systems for a solution that will enable contract manufacturers and contract packagers to automate processes and leverage machine data on their plant floor. The partnership also aims to transform Industry 4.0 concepts into real-world applications to increase operational efficiency and business resilience.

Through the partnership, MAJiK Systems' Visual Factory will integrate with Nulogy's Operational Solution to combine the real-time view of production operations offered by Nulogy, with the real-time machine data collection and analysis provided by MAJiK. Using the combined solution, a manufacturing or packaging facility gains a comprehensive, to-the-minute performance overview—offering clear data visualization, productivity improvement, and streamlined operations.

"Nulogy's partnership with MAJiK Systems is a prime example of how to realize Industry 4.0 technology to create more resilient and agile supply chains," said Jason Tham, CEO, Nulogy. "Through the increased speed, accuracy, and volume of data collection offered by our joint solution, supply chain providers can unearth efficiencies at an unprecedented rate for true growth and sustainability, allowing them to weather future disruptions and volatility."

"The value of data in manufacturing and packaging operations cannot be understated," said Jared Evans, COO, MAJiK Systems. "We believe in the immense potential of Industry 4.0 in harnessing this data for operational excellence in supply chains. Together with Nulogy, MAJiK Systems is helping raise the technological benchmark for supply chains with unparalleled ease of deployment and efficiency gains."

The Nulogy-MAJiK integrated solution offers the following benefits to contract manufacturers and packagers:

Real-time facility insights into the progress of Jobs and Projects

Up to 20% improvement in Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) in a matter of weeks

Automated tracking and reporting capabilities for inventory, allowing associates to focus on value-added initiatives

Increased opportunities for time and cost savings across your organization

Nulogy customers have already leveraged the Nulogy-MAJiK solution to automatically capture machine downtimes for performance analyses and automate the consumption of finished goods for improved line efficiency.

About Nulogy

Nulogy, a leading supplier of agile supply chain solutions, allows consumer brands to respond with ease and speed to a volatile retail and consumer environment while reducing waste and costs. Designed to optimize contract packaging and manufacturing operations and enhance supply chain collaboration, Nulogy's cloud-based software solution allows consumer brands and their external suppliers to unleash innovation in the consumer products value chain and accelerate brand growth.

About MAJiK Systems

MAJiK Systems allows manufacturers to unlock unrealized potential using real-time plant floor analytics. MAJiK's Visual Factory solution connects directly to capital equipment and production assets to monitor, analyze, and optimize manufacturing operations. This gives manufacturers a real-time view into equipment availability, performance, and quality processes so that they can predict future capacity and head off problems before they happen.

