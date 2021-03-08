NUK Helps Parents Adjust To Baby Sleep Schedules Ahead Of Daylight Savings

ATLANTA, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of Daylight Savings on March 14, baby care provider NUK® has partnered with Breethe, a popular sleep, wellness and meditation app, and expert baby sleep trainer Natalie Willes, to help parents navigate the upcoming disruption to babies' sleep schedules. Recognizing the sleep deprivation that most parents endure, NUK is providing parents with free resources including tips and tools available on their online hub, the 3AM Club.

Utilizing Breethe's leading-edge relaxation and sleep tools — including soothing bedtime stories, guided meditations and relaxing playlists — NUK's 3AM Club aims to quickly and effectively relieve the stress and anxiety that comes with the sleep schedule adjustment. Additionally, the 3AM Club offers a variety of supportive resources including expert advice and articles on sleep mechanisms including how to create bedtime routines, cope with sleep deprivation, fall asleep after a 3 a.m. feed, among others.

"As daylight savings is fast approaching, we want to help parents manage the stress of changing sleep schedules," said Breethe co-founder, Lynne Goldberg. "With Breethe's robust library of thousands of sleep, stress, and relaxation tools, partnering with NUK on the 3AM Club — to effectively make a real difference in parents' busy lives — was a natural fit."

In preparation of Daylight Savings, expert baby sleep trainer Natalie Willes offers the following tips for parents as they adjust to new sleep schedules:

Stay Positive: A positive outlook is so important during challenging times and that comes with giving yourself some grace. Even though schedule changes associated with Daylight Saving Time can cause a disruption for your baby, it generally only takes one to two weeks for baby to settle into the time change.

Keep the Bedroom Dark : Remember to keep the nursery as dark as possible. This will help your baby sleep longer in the morning instead of being woken by early morning sunlight.

Shift Your Sleep Schedule: On the day of the Springtime change, simply shift your baby's schedule one hour forward by the clock. If your baby normally takes their first nap at 9:00 a.m. , wait until the clock reads 10:00 a.m. , and put your baby down then. Keep this pattern up all day. On the following day, shift baby back to their normal schedule, putting them down at their normally scheduled times for naps.

Through the sharing of purposeful resources, NUK is helping parents find rest and routine during the upcoming Daylight Savings time change and throughout the year.

For more details on NUK and the 3AM Club's resources, visit https://www.nuk-usa.com/nuk-3am-club.html, and follow @nukusababy on Instagram and Pinterest, and @NUKUSA on Facebook.

About NUK NUK ® designs and develops superior products that enhance your child's overall development. For over 60 years, NUK ® has been making the highest quality baby care and feeding products that are innovative and scientifically-proven to support safe and healthy development. NUK is owned by Newell Brands, a leading global consumer goods company.

About Newell Brands Newell Brands (NWL) - Get Report is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid ®, Paper Mate ®, Sharpie ®, Dymo ®, EXPO ®, Parker ®, Elmer's ®, Coleman ®, Marmot ®, Oster ®, Sunbeam ®, FoodSaver ®, Mr. Coffee ®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products ®, Graco ®, Baby Jogger ®, NUK®, Calphalon ®, Contigo ®, First Alert ®, Mapa ®, Spontex ® and Yankee Candle ®. Newell Brands is committed to enhancing the lives of consumers around the world with planet friendly, innovative and attractive products that create moments of joy and provide peace of mind.

About BreetheBreethe helps people find inner wellness when coping with real-life challenges — through guided audio meditations, talks, music and stories. The app helps people overcome anxiety, fall asleep, and deal with daily life stress. Users can download the app on iOs App Store or Google Play. For more information, visit: www.breethe.com

