NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call On Thursday October 8, 2020 At 8:00 AM

MIRAMAR, Fla., Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology ( http://nugenerexio.com) is pleased to announce that the company will hold a shareholder conference call on Thursday October 8 th at 8:00 AM. CEO Joseph Moscato will update its shareholders on its ongoing development program with the Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, strategy for advancing the COVID-19 vaccine for U.S. and international markets, and details on the scheduled closing of the licensing, commercialization, and distribution deal with Bintai. Mr. Moscato will also discuss the planned SEC filings which will enable the company to list its securities on the Nasdaq stock exchange directly.

Joseph Moscato, CEO of NGIO stated, "As we are scheduled to close the licensing deal with Bintai, we wanted to hold this shareholder call next Thursday after the deal is scheduled to close, and we receive the upfront licensing payment. On the call I will provide our shareholders with specifics on the Bintai deal as well as discussions with other potential partners that will further expand the clinical development and commercialization of our Ii-Key vaccine internationally. I will also discuss our newly formed COVID-19 Vaccine Scientific & Clinical Advisory Board (SAB) to help guide the clinical development program for the Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine with a special emphasis on development of a safe and effective vaccine for the pediatric population including children and adolescents. We are excited about the planned application for listing of NGIO on Nasdaq, which will allow the management team to execute on its strategy. Generex Biotechnology Corp will remain the parent company of NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology after the listing of NGIO, this will add substantial value to Generex (GNBT) shareholders."

Details on the October 8 th shareholders conference call will be announced in a future press release.

NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology, a subsidiary of Generex Biotechnology, is a clinical stage oncology company developing immunotherapeutic peptide vaccines based on the CD4 T-Cell activation platform, Ii-Key. NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology (NGIO) has been spun out of Generex as a separate, independent public company to advance the platform Ii-Key technology, particularly in combination with the immune checkpoint inhibitors. NGIO is currently engaged in a Phase II clinical trial of its lead cancer immunotherapeutic vaccine AE37 in combination with pembrolizumab (Merck's Keytruda ®) for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer.

Generex Biotechnology is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. Generex is building a new kind of healthcare company that extends beyond traditional models providing support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This release and oral statements made from time to time by Generex representatives in respect of the same subject matter may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by introductory words such as "expects," "plan," "believes," "will," "achieve," "anticipate," "would," "should," "subject to" or words of similar meaning, and by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements frequently are used in discussing potential product applications, potential collaborations, product development activities, clinical studies, regulatory submissions and approvals, and similar operating matters. Many factors may cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements, including inaccurate assumptions and a broad variety of risks and uncertainties, some of which are known and others of which are not. Known risks and uncertainties include those identified from time to time in the reports filed by Generex with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which should be considered together with any forward-looking statement. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results or events, and one should avoid placing undue reliance on such statements. Generex undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Generex claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements that is contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

