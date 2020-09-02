Nufarm Announces The Commencement Of A Consent Solicitation Relating To Its Outstanding Notes Due 2026

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nufarm Limited (ASX: NUF) today announced its wholly owned subsidiaries, Nufarm Australia Limited and Nufarm Americas Inc., have commenced a consent solicitation with respect to proposed amendments to the indenture governing their 5.750% senior notes due 2026 (ISIN: US67052NAA37 (144A) / USQ7007NAA74 (RegS)). Holders of those notes may deliver their consents prior to 5:00 p.m. ( New York City time) on 11 September 2020, subject to the terms and conditions upon which the consent solicitation is being made, which are set forth in a Consent Solicitation Notice, dated 2 September, 2020.

Questions concerning the terms of the Consent Solicitation may be directed to the solicitation agent, The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Sydney Branch, at +852 3941 0223 ( Hong Kong), +44 20 7992 6237 ( London) or +1 212 525 5552 ( United States). Requests for assistance in delivering consents, or request for copies of the Solicitation Materials may be obtained from the information and tabulation agent, D.F. King & Co., Inc., by calling +44 20 7920 9700 ( London), +1 212 269 5550 (for banks and brokers in the United States) or (800) 283-2170 (toll-free), by email at nufarm@dfkingltd.com or on the following website: https://sites.dfkingltd.com/nufarm.

This announcement is for information purposes only and is neither a solicitation of consents, nor an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

SOURCE Nufarm Limited