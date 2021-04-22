NuEra Announces Grand Openings Of Their Two New Cannabis Dispensaries In Champaign And Pekin, IL

CHICAGO, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- nuEra, one of Illinois' only vertically integrated cannabis companies wholly owned and operated within Illinois, proudly launched two new Adult-Use dispensaries on Friday, April 16th in Champaign and Pekin, Illinois.

nuEra Champaign is located at 102 E. Green Street in Campustown, and nuEra Pekin is located at 3249 Court St next to Planet Fitness. Operating hours are 10am-7pm Sunday-Wednesday and 10am-8pm Thursday-Saturday. Opening day events included ribbon cutting ceremonies attended by representatives of both Pekin and Champaign Chambers of Commerce. nuEra completely renovated their new locations for convenient, fun and easy retail experiences. Both stores offer online pre-ordering for adults 21+ and menu kiosks for quick ordering for walk-ins. Pre-orders can be made at www.nueracannabis.com.

"We're excited to bring our nuEra branded products to Champaign and Pekin, including our new line of solvent-free concentrates," said Jonah Rapino, nuEra's marketing director. "We're preparing an amazing menu with an incredible array of products from Illinois' best producers - flower, cartridges, edibles and more. There will be something for everyone, and our budtenders will be ready to educate and assist".

nuEra was a pioneer in the Illinois cannabis market, serving the Illinois medical cannabis community since 2015 with locations in Chicago, Urbana, and East Peoria. "Due to state regulations we are only licensed to serve adult-use customers at our new locations, but remain committed to our medical patients and medical roots, which is why we continue to support and prioritize our medical programs at our East Peoria and Urbana locations," said Bob Fitzsimmons, CEO of nuEra.

The company added 36 new positions to prepare for sales at their new locations and generated a large number construction and other ancillary jobs for work designing the store's exteriors and interiors to safely accommodate customers. Customers are required to wear masks and maintain proper social distancing while shopping in-store.

nuEra is also committed to giving back. Since full legalization in January 2020 nuEra has sourced a majority of their staff from Disproportionately Impacted Areas and whenever possible partners with minority and women owned businesses. Recently nuEra Hillcrest Cultivation donated $100,000 to Illinois Valley Community College's cannabis production certificate program, and nuEra Dispensaries have donated over $370,000 to the Social Equity Cannabis Business Development Fund to support new Social Equity Cannabis license holders in Illinois via low interest loans and other programs.

About nuEra : The name nuEra highlights the fact that legalization in Illinois didn't just change the laws on the books - it unleashed a whole new era of cannabis. An era in which cannabis is safer, higher quality and available in a greater variety than ever before. Canna-consumers have more methods of consumption, more strains, more precise dosage labeling, and better information about the effects of our products than any generation before them.

