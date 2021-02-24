Nucleus Research Releases Q1 2021 Equity Snapshot For Salesforce

Nucleus Research, a global provider of ROI-focused technology research and advisory services, today released its Q1 2021 Equity Snapshot for Salesforce. The snapshot provides an analysis of Salesforce's market growth and performance over the last quarter and a competitive outlook for the months ahead.

"As organizations assess their CRM needs going forward, Salesforce is well-poised to take on new customers who are being driven to modernize their IT portfolios and deliver differentiated customer experiences in the now-digital business environment," says Daniel Elman, research manager at Nucleus Research and author of the Equity Snapshot. "Salesforce is positioned well in both the short- and long term with its CRM dominance, growing platform adoption, and savvy complimentary tech investments."

To read the full snapshot, go to: https://nucleusresearch.com/research/single/equity-snapshot-salesforce-q1/

