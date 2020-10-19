Nuclear Science Week 2020 Goes Virtual

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the current state of the world due to COVID-19 and the need to create meaningful content for students who are learning on a variety of platforms in a variety of places, Nuclear Science Week 2020 will utilize a first-of-its-kind educational method. Creating a streaming platform called "Nuclear Network," organizers worked with partners in government, academia and the private sector to write, shoot and edit three educational news magazine shows that will be available on-demand at nuclearscienceweek.org on October 20-22.

Nuclear Science Week focuses on five major benefits of nuclear science: Carbon-Free Energy, Global Leadership, Transformative Healthcare, Innovation & Technology and Space Exploration. Working with the Smithsonian Affiliated National Museum of Nuclear Science and History, Palo Verde Generating Station and Southern Company served as the Co-Presenting Sponsors in 2020. These companies led an impressive team of sponsors, partners and key contributors coming from each other five nuclear science benefits and include MiT, NASA, the U.S. Navy, the Department of Energy, Idaho National Laboratories, Arizona Public Service, Entergy, Exelon, General Atomics, the Nuclear Energy Institute, NuScale Power, and Terrapower.

"The quality of people and the caliber of partnerships we have working together on this year's virtual platform is really unmatched in the 11 plus years we've been holding Nuclear Science Week as an international event," said Jim Walther, Museum Director at the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History. "We are so excited to release this streaming broadcast content that features the best and brightest in all fields of nuclear science and technology in a way that will be both fun and engaging to students from ages five to 105."

The streaming shows will be hosted by Ashley Chaney, a national host, voice-over actor and science enthusiast, and by two 6th-grade, science-loving kid anchors from Arizona, Gabriella Anderson and Mickey Raftery. The kid anchors have been interviewing experts from all of the benefits of nuclear science.

Each year prior to 2020, an American city or geographical region was chosen to host Nuclear Science Week and educate the public on the values nuclear science brings to society. Prior to challenges with COVID-19, Atlanta, GA, was selected as the national host city for 2020. But in transitioning to a virtual event, the Nuclear Science Week team activated multiple social medial platforms and created streaming news segments, virtual plant tours, interviews with innovators in the nuclear industry and STEM projects/experiments to replace the in-person experience. Much more will be available for free to anyone around the world on nuclearscienceweek.org.

Nuclear Science Week (NSW) is an international and national, broadly observed celebration to focus local, regional, national, and international interest on all aspects of nuclear science. This is the 11th annual celebration. More information can be found at NuclearScienceWeek.org. Please contact Jennifer Hayden at 505-245-2137, extension 102, with questions.

