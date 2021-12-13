Nucific ® Celebrates 7th Anniversary Of BIO-X4 In December 2021

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded by Dr. Amy Lee, a nutrition specialist and internal medicine doctor, Nucific celebrates the seventh anniversary of its flagship BIO-X4 . Since launching on the market in 2014, BIO-X4's advanced probiotic formula has helped hundreds of thousands of users optimize gut health and maintain healthy weight. Acquiring over 5,000 positive reviews since its release across various platforms, Nucific BIO-X4 has become a favorite with customers for its health-boosting benefits, everything from supported digestion to brighter skin.†*

"There are so many probiotic supplements on the market and I get asked over and over again how to find one that offers the best strains and a product that WORKS! BIO-X4 serves just that with the best strains, combined with powerful additional ingredients to optimize your health! " says Dr. Amy Lee.

Key Ingredients of Nucific BIO-X4

BIO-X4 combines four formulas into one powerful capsule. This cutting-edge probiotic blend consists of these ingredients:

Digestive Enzyme Blend: fusion of the amylase, lipase, and bromelain enzymes that aid in the breakdown of foods to help improve the absorption of nutrients to aleve digestive issues.†*

Powerful Probiotics: each serving contains 12 billion CFUs from 5 Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium probiotics. These powerful probiotic strains promote a more comfortable, smoother digestion.†*

Cravings-Blocker Blend: this blend contains Caralluma Fimbriata which helps ease the appetite for unhealthy food cravings that are refraining you from losing weight and staying on track with your diet.†*

Metabolism-Booster: this booster contains a natural compound found in green tea known as ECGG. It has been found to help support metabolism to achieve a lighter-feeling body while increasing energy.†*

Benefits of Nucific BIO-X4

Helps "boost" your metabolism to burn more fat*

Eases your digestion to promote optimal nutrient absorption*

Helps minimize the amount of unhealthy cravings can lead to overeating and weight gain*

Helps your body reduce gas and bloating after eating*

BIO-X4 Customer Reviews

"I have been battling fat for a long time. I started taking Nucific a few weeks ago and I am down a size in my pants already. Can't wait to see the changes going forward. Thank you." - Brenda, November 23, 2021

"I have been using the product for about 3 weeks now and definitely feel less hungry and less sugar cravings. Bathroom performance in the beginning was greatly affected, this last week seems to have tapered off. Could be because I am just not eating as much food these day. Also noticed more consistent energy all day long" - Deborah, November 18, 2021

Additional Nucific Bio-X4's reviews here.

BIO-X4 is available for purchase on Nucific for a first-time customer price of $49, 30-day supply.

About Nucific

Nucific affirms that great nutrition is the key to a healthy mind and body. This belief has spurred them to create some of the most advanced nutritional formulas on the market. Backed by Dr. Amy Lee, the Nucific product line helps users look and feel their best. Nucific's products contain high-quality ingredients that are third-party tested for quality. Nucific has a wide range of other products to help boost gut health: NutraTrim , Nighttime Slimming Complex , and Prebio Cleanse . For more information, visit www.nucific.com or @nucific on Instagram.

About Dr. Amy Lee

Dr. Amy Lee is a member of the National Board of Physician Nutrition Specialists and also board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. Working in more than 30 nutrition clinics as the Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Lee devises optimal diet plans for her patients to not only help them reach their goals, but also completely optimize their overall wellbeing. Her research has allowed her to create innovative nutrition adjustments and powerful products to help people achieve their best health.

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Press Contact: Laura Baumgartner - Asylum PR lbaumgartner@asylumpr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nucific--celebrates-7th-anniversary-of-bio-x4-in-december-2021-301442431.html

SOURCE Nucific