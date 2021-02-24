Nubeva Named Top 50 Company In TSX Exchange

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (TSX-V: NBVA), a developer of decryption software that broadens network traffic security and visibility, announced today that the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange has recognized Nubeva as a 2021 Top 50 Company.

The Venture 50 is a ranking of the top performers listed on TSX Venture Exchange in each of five major industry sectors - mining, energy & energy services, clean technology & life sciences, diversified industries and technology - based on a ranking formula with equal weighting given to return on investment, market cap growth, trading volume and analyst coverage.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Top 50 company within the TSX Venture Exchange," said Randy Chou, CEO of Nubeva. "Nubeva solves a core visibility requirement sought by network security and application monitoring technologies, and their enterprises customers. During the last six-plus months, we are starting to see material traction with our solutions."

Nubeva introduced Session Key Intercept (SKI) in 2019. SKI is a breakthrough patented technology that fills the growing gaps of legacy decryption brought on by new standards, new network and application delivery models, and by the sheer scale of modern IT.

"This award is due to the dedication of our employees in landing several key customer relationships," said Juliet Jones, CFO at Nubeva. "We have gained market validation in 2020 with five global enterprises in the areas of cybersecurity, network monitoring and the 5G space and this is just the beginning. With the increase in remote workforce, the adoption of 5G and the expansion of IoT, the monitoring requirements will continue to evolve exponentially."

Nubeva joined the TSX Exchange in June 2018. The company licenses software as an OEM solution for next-generation decryption to offer a better, faster, and more secure alternative to legacy methods.

About Nubeva Technologies Ltd. Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software for the decryption of TLS network traffic to enable deep packet inspection for security and application monitoring systems. The need to inspect data in motion is fundamental to network security and application monitoring and assurance. Nubeva solves the growing capability, performance, and complexity gaps introduced by modern TLS encryption and today's network and computing architectures. The shift to SaaS, the cloud, 5G, and stronger encryption practices like perfect forward secrecy and TLS 1.3 create new and unique challenges for in-line and out-of-band decryption and visibility solutions. Nubeva has evolved the TLS visibility option for the modern era of strong encryption in dynamic and distributed computing environments. Visit nubeva.com for more information.

