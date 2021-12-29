Nubeva Confirms Plans To Release Initial Ransomware Reversal Product And Commence Orders In January 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nubeva Technologies (TSX-V: NBVA, OTC: NBVAF), a developer of advanced security software solutions, announces that it plans to release the initial version of its breakthrough Ransomware Reversal product by the end of January and will begin to accept orders. In addition, the company has expanded its early access program to allow for pre-release testing and evaluations by prospective customers and strategic partners.

"With ransomware gangs exploiting open vulnerabilities, such a Log4j, and the general acceleration in sophistication and magnitude, we feel it is our responsibility to get this product to market as soon as possible. Our technology will allow organizations to reduce downtime and get back to business without paying the ransom in the event of an attack," said Steve Perkins, CMO and Head of Product. "As we have met significant internal milestones, we feel we are on track to get our solution to the market in January."

Nubeva announced in 2021 that it has produced software that can universally decrypt and recover from ransomware encryption attacks. The software runs on a computer and can learn and intercept copies of encryption keys utilized in an attack. With keys available, decryption is not only possible but is simple and quick. The solution is designed to fill a growing market gap between cybersecurity defenses and backup and recovery solutions that modern Ransomware exploits.

About Nubeva Technologies Ltd.

Nubeva's next-generation SKI (Session Key Intercept) technology represents a better, faster, easier, and lower-cost alternative to legacy decryption. Our solution provides a complete option for manufacturers, integrators, and managed services providers of cybersecurity and application assurance solutions. Today, nearly all network traffic uses TLS (formerly SSL) for security and privacy. Yet, enterprises still must see the data-in-motion to detect and respond to cybersecurity threats and application performance issues. With constant evolution in TLS protocols and the advancements in application, network, and computing architectures, gaps continue to grow in the legacy decryption methods. Nubeva's SKI technology represents the next-generation solution for the industry moving forward. Visit nubeva.com for more information.

