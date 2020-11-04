Nuance Awarded #1 End-to-End Coding, CDI, Transcription & Speech Recognition Technology Solution Rating For 8th Consecutive Year By Black Book Research

Nuance maintains the highest industry client satisfaction ranking for informatics in the evolving enterprise-wide software market for front, middle and end coding & clinical document processes.

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Book Research announced Nuance Communications has once again been named the leading vendor for End-to-End Healthcare Coding, Clinical Documentation Improvement, Transcription and Speech Recognition Technology. The performance results emerge from 3,250 survey responses from 203 hospitals and 2,263 physician practices.

Black Book noted that Nuance's clinical documentation improvement programs for both inpatient and outpatient care are receiving top client recommendations for evolving to meet changing rules and regulations. The growth of value-based care initiatives and the extended application of hierarchical conditions categories continued to increase the implementations of CDI into ambulatory care. Ninety-six percent of physician groups and practice associations participating in the survey confirmed the need to build more successful CDI programs to meet the complex challenges of outpatient services as practices transition to new payment schemes with payers.

"The convergence of front and back end coding processes with revenue cycle and clinical documentation improvement is powered in the middle by artificial intelligence and cloud applications, as a result, driving the success stories of Nuance clients in 2020," said Doug Brown, managing partner of Black Book.

"Achieving this recognition for nearly the last decade demonstrates that Nuance is critical to the organizations it serves by accelerating workflows, ensuring fuller and timelier reimbursements and analytics, and improving patient care."

Other top-scoring vendors as marked by currently implemented end-to-end coding and CAC CDI software clients include Optum360, Waystar, Change Healthcare, Aquity, Streamline Health, Ciox Health, Dolbey, himagine and 3M Health.

"Better data and outcomes across the continuum of care is a proven expertise in healthcare setting Nuance Communications apart and as the leader in conversational AI innovations and computer-assisted documentation solutions bringing intelligence to clinical workflows," said Brown.

About Black Book

Black Book™, its founders, management and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the vendors covered and encompassed in the surveys it conducts including Nuance. Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media prior to vendor notification of rating results and does not solicit vendor participation fees, review fees, inclusion or briefing charges, and/or vendor collaboration as Black Book polls vendors' clients.

Since 2000, Black Book™ has polled the vendor satisfaction across over thirty industries in the software/technology and managed services sectors around the globe. In 2009, Black Book began polling the client experience of now over 840,000 healthcare software and services users. Black Book expanded its survey prowess and reputation of independent, unbiased crowd-sourced surveying to IT and health records professionals, physician practice administrators, nurses, financial leaders, executives and hospital information technology managers. Users participated in the 2020 polls of coding, CDI, transcription and speech recognition client experience in a sweeping seven-month set, including eight separate studies.

For methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research and ranking data contact us at research@blackbookmarketresearch.com or see www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

[DB1]

Related Images

image1.png

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuance-awarded-1-end-to-end-coding-cdi-transcription--speech-recognition-technology-solution-rating-for-8th-consecutive-year-by-black-book-research-301165910.html

SOURCE Black Book Research