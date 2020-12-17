Nu Skin Honored With Multiple Awards By The Direct Selling Association

PROVO, Utah, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin was recognized with multiple awards by the U.S. Direct Selling Association (DSA) this week at the 2020 DSA Virtual Awards Ceremony. The company's sustainability efforts won in the Vision for Tomorrow category, and its Velocity sales performance plan won in the Excellence in Business category. Nu Skin was also recognized as part of the DSA Top 25, noting the 25 largest DSA member companies.

The annual DSA Awards recognize the exceptional programs that direct selling companies have incorporated into their business practices. Finalists were selected by a committee, and the winners were voted on by more than 1,800 individuals within DSA member companies.

"We are honored to be recognized by the DSA for our efforts in sustainability as well as our sales performance plan," says Ryan Napierski, president. "Nu Skin is committed to embracing sustainable practices today that will enhance a more resource rich tomorrow. We also strive to be bold innovators in every corner of our business, and we're proud to see that innovation integrated within our sales performance programs."

Nu Skin's sustainability commitments focus on improvements in three key, impact areas: people, planet and product. These improvements include assessing environmental impact scores, building a global network of zero-waste facilities, and investing in communities and people that are providing essential resources for our planet. The Velocity by Nu Skin sales performance plan offers fast rewards (daily and weekly pay) and empowers sales leaders with the opportunity to build their own business in a flexible, fulfilling way.

About Nu SkinFounded more than 35 years ago, Nu Skin develops and distributes innovative consumer products, offering a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions. The company builds upon its scientific expertise in both skin care and nutrition to continually develop innovative product brands that include the Nu Skin® personal care brand, the Pharmanex® nutrition brand, and most recently, the ageLOC® anti-aging brand. The ageLOC brand has generated a loyal following for such products as the ageLOC LumiSpa skin cleansing and treatment device, ageLOC Youth nutritional supplement, the ageLOC Me® customized skin care system, as well as the ageLOC TR90® weight management and body shaping system. Nu Skin sells its products through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. As a long-standing member of direct selling associations globally, Nu Skin is committed to the industry's consumer guidelines that protect and support those who sell and purchase its products through the direct selling channel. Nu Skin International is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol (NUS) - Get Report. More information is available at nuskin.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nu-skin-honored-with-multiple-awards-by-the-direct-selling-association-301194892.html

SOURCE Nu Skin