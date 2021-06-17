Nu Skin Enterprises To Present At Jefferies Consumer Conference

PROVO, Utah, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) - Get Report today announced announced President and CEO-elect Ryan Napierski and Chief Financial Officer Mark Lawrence will present at the Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. They will be sharing their perspectives on the emergence of social commerce and the gig economy and how they are empowering people.

The company's presentation will be webcast live beginning at 2:40 p.m. ET. Those wishing to access the event can visit the Nu Skin Investor Relations page at ir.nuskin.com. The archive of the webcast will be available at this same location through Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

About Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.Founded more than 35 years ago, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NSE) empowers innovative companies with sustainable solutions, opportunities, technologies and life-improving values. The company currently focuses its efforts around innovative consumer products, product manufacturing and controlled environment agriculture technology. The NSE family of companies includes Nu Skin, which develops and distributes a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific; and Rhyz, our strategic investment arm that includes a collection of sustainable manufacturing and technology innovation companies. Nu Skin Enterprises is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NUS." More information is available at nuskinenterprises.com.

