Nu Skin Enterprises To Announce First-Quarter Results

PROVO, Utah, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) - Get Report today announced it will release first-quarter results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5. The Nu Skin management team will host a conference call with the investment community later that same day at 5 p.m. ET. During the call, management will discuss quarterly results and upcoming business initiatives.

The webcast of the conference call, including the financial information presented, will be available on the investor relations page of the company's website at ir.nuskin.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location through Wednesday, May 19.

About Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Founded 35 years ago, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NSE) empowers innovative companies to change the world with sustainable solutions, opportunities, technologies, and life-improving values. The company currently focuses its efforts around innovative consumer products, product manufacturing and controlled environment agriculture technology. The NSE family of companies includes Nu Skin, which develops and distributes a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific; and a collection of sustainable manufacturing and technology innovation companies. Nu Skin Enterprises is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NUS." More information is available at nuskinenterprises.com.

