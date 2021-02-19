NTEC Provides Reliability During Unprecedented Weather Crisis

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During this unprecedented national weather crisis and resulting energy outages Navajo Transitional Energy Company (NTEC) is providing reliable energy resources to our customers as they operate critical power infrastructure across our country. As we watch subzero temperatures roll across the U.S., our thoughts are with the families suffering. NTEC is proud of our coal miners - supporting our utility customers with a reliable supply of coal as they work around the clock to keep families safe and warm.

As other sources of electricity generation are hobbled by freezing temperatures, coal is a dependable and critical resource in the urgent efforts to power our communities. Many of NTEC's power utility customers have reported coal generation surging and operating at full capacity, despite electricity grids having limited coal assets remaining. Regional electricity grid operators are also reporting that more than 50% of electricity generation in their region is being produced by coal.

We know a balanced energy portfolio is critical to the health and safety of our nation. This crisis highlights coal's place as a reliable baseload electricity generation resource as the world develops more stable renewable energy sources.

As NTEC looks toward the future, we are actively diversifying our own energy portfolio with rare earth minerals, solar power, and effective energy storage. But, today, and into the future, our legacy coal products will be there to keep homes warm, hospitals powered, and economies moving.

"We have been in contact with our customers since this crisis started, and we will continue to stand by them with the solutions needed to power and heat America during this difficult challenge," said Matt Babcock, VP of Sales & Marketing.

About NTECNTEC is an autonomous single member limited liability company, organized under the laws of the Navajo Nation, that owns mines in Montana, New Mexico, and Wyoming. The mission of NTEC is to be a reliable, safe producer of coal, while diversifying the Navajo Nation's energy resources to create economic sustainability for the Nation and the Navajo people. NTEC's sole shareholder is the Navajo Nation.

NTEC is a recognized leader in safety and reclamation, having been awarded the Sentinels of Safety award from the National Mining Association, the Good Neighbor Award from the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement and the 2019 Excellence in Reclamation award by the New Mexico Mining Association. For more information about NTEC, visit www.navajo-tec.com.

