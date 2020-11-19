NTC Donated $25k For REACT2020 To Carrington Charitable Foundation's Veteran Support Programs

PALM HARBOR, Fla., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the pandemic, Nationwide Title Clearing, the leading post-closing services provider for the nation's largest financial institutions, investors and servicers, has continued its ongoing support to the Carrington Charitable Foundation's REACT2020 Virtual Fundraiser. The $25k proceeds donated to the auction will go towards helping wounded Veterans who have served our country.

"Everyone has their hands full with what 2020 has offered up," said CRO Danny Byrnes. "Yet our veterans have given up far more and deserve all of our support. With no questions asked, we wanted to get our support out to them with no delay. Supporting the Carrington Charitable Foundation remains the most effective way to get that done."

NTC has attended the annual Carrington Charitable Foundation's Golf Classic in previous years, as guests and has donated over $75,000 to support the organization and Veterans.

Carrington Charitable Foundation continued to fulfill its commitments to the organizations and Veterans they support. In lieu of an in-person event for the 10 th Annual Golf Classic, CCF created virtual opportunities for its supporters and donors to have a direct impact on the homes in progress for U.S. Marine Corporal Michael Jernigan and U.S. Army Sergeant Matthew Melancon provided by its Carrington House program.

To date, CCF has raised over $21 million at its Annual Golf Classic, which has been named the Top Golf event by the Orange County Business Journal Charity Event Guide. The financial contributions raised go directly to the foundation's Veteran-focused Signature Programs: Mobility, Stability, Purpose & Prosperity.

Mobility - CCF's ongoing support of the Veteran's Airlift Command (VAC) helps to provide free private air transportation for wounded Veterans and their families, easing the burden of travel for medical, work and compassion reasons.

Stability - Through Carrington House, CCF provides custom, adaptive housing for Veterans wounded in post-9/11 combat enabling them to regain independence in their own homes. This is accomplished by repairing, renovating or constructing a home tailored to the specific needs of each Veteran and their family.

Purpose - By supporting other like-minded non-profits, CCF provides resources to improve the mental health of Veterans transitioning from military service life to a civilian lifestyle.

Prosperity -Addressing the employment rate of Veterans, CCF assists Veterans who are transitioning out of military service life into a civilian life, by supporting programs that teach interviewing skills, provide assistance and aid Veterans in applying skills they learned during their service life to the civilian workforce.

"Who hasn't heard the words 'challenging' and 'uncertain' far too many times this year? However, what remains certain is our commitment to Carrington's Foundation and the exceptional work they do supporting our Veterans," said CEO John Hillman. "All of us are proud to be a small part every year in helping this cause."

About NTC

Nationwide Title Clearing, Inc. (NTC) is a privately-owned leading research and document-processing service provider to the residential mortgage industry. NTC services the nation's top mortgage lenders, servicers, investors and custodians, resulting in an expansion that is also tied to its contribution to its industry and its local community. NTC has won the Tampa Bay Times Top 100 Workplace Designation five times in its history and been listed among the top 200 companies in Tampa Bay twice. For more information, visit the company's website at www.nationwidetitleclearing.info

About Carrington Charitable Foundation

The Carrington Charitable Foundation (CCF) supports nonprofit organizations and communities across the United States through causes that reflect the interests of Carrington leaders and our Associates . CCF has raised more than $21 million to build homes for Veterans, as well as provided more than $6.3 million in grants to deserving nonprofit organizations in communities across the United States. For more information, visit the foundation's website at carringtoncf.org

