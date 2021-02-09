NSF International Recognized By Forbes Among America's Best Midsize Employers 2021

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NSF International has earned the honor of being named one of 2021's Best Midsize Employers in America by Forbes Magazine.

The award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Across 25 industry sectors, 1,000 employers have been awarded, 500 large employers and 500 midsize employers. Forbes announced the list earlier today before posting it to their website.

Forbes and Statista chose America's Best Employers based on an independent survey from a sample of more than 50,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 employees in America. Participants were not consulted through their employer, but anonymously though other online panels, allowing for open, honest discussion and feedback. The evaluations were based on both direct and indirect recommendations. Participants were first asked to rate their willingness to recommend their employer to friends and family. They were then prompted to evaluate other employers in their respective industries.

"I am proud to see our employees have shared their voices, earning our organization the distinction of being named one of the best places to work, not only in our profession, but across all industry sectors," said President and CEO Kevan Lawlor. "We are honored to be recognized by Forbes and to be named among such an impressive roster of companies. Our commitment to building an engaged workforce with a customer-centric mindset is vital to our continued growth and success."

About NSF International

NSF International (nsf.org) is an independent, global organization that facilitates standards development, and tests and certifies products for the food, water, health sciences and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. Founded in 1944, NSF is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. With operations in 180 countries, NSF International is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality and Indoor Environment.

