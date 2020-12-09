NSC To Parents And Caregivers: Learn Car Seat Basics Online From Home, Safely

ITASCA, Ill., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the National Safety Council is releasing an introductory e-learning course for parents and caregivers, people who transport children and anyone interested in learning more about child passenger safety. Entitled "Car Seat Basics," this free online course available at cpsboard.org/trainings helps participants understand the four phases of child passenger safety: rear-facing car seats, forward-facing car seats, booster seats and seat belts.

Car crashes are a leading cause of death for children between the ages of 1 and 14. In the U.S., 35% of children who died in traffic crashes in 2018 were unrestrained* and many others were inadequately restrained. In fact, NHTSA estimates car seats are installed or used incorrectly in 46% of cases, and when drivers were unrestrained, 63% of children were also unrestrained.

This new e-learning opportunity, made possible through a cooperative agreement with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, is designed to help learners feel more confident about correct car seat use through the presentation of evidence-based guidelines. Car Seat Basics also will serve as the foundation for a number of new online and in-person trainings to be released over the next 12-18 months. It is important to note that completion of this training does not result in a child passenger safety certification.

"We see these e-learning courses as innovative and engaging, and they will change how we deliver child passenger safety information," said Tammy Franks, National Child Passenger Safety Board secretariat and NSC program manager for child passenger safety curriculum development. "If learning, as it has been said, truly is an act of exploration, then it also must be true that technology equips the explorer for the journey."

Additional modules for healthcare professionals, law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services personnel, Head Start and Tribal communities are planned. When completed, these e-learning opportunities will be available on the National Child Passenger Safety Board's website at cpsboard.org/trainings.

The National Child Passenger Safety Board, a program managed by NSC, maintains the quality and integrity of the national standardized curriculum used to train and certify Child Passenger Safety Technicians and Instructors.

Source for Data: https://crashstats.nhtsa.dot.gov/Api/Public/ViewPublication/812887

About the National Safety CouncilThe National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate - and has been for over 100 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace, roadway and impairment. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

Connect with NSC:

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn YouTube Instagram

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nsc-to-parents-and-caregivers-learn-car-seat-basics-online-from-home-safely-301188985.html

SOURCE National Safety Council