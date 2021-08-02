NSAV AND SBC INVESTOR RELATIONS UNVEIL DYNAMIC BLOCKCHAIN STRATEGY FOR THE COMING YEAR

London, England, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced, in conjunction with the support of SBC Investor Relations, Inc., its dynamic blockchain strategy and outlook for the coming year. In May, the Company announced its entrance into the massive multi-billion-dollar Chinese blockchain market. NSAV and its team of blockchain pioneers, will now commence operations in North America, the world's largest blockchain market. Businesses in North America have recognized the potential of blockchain technology in delivering enhanced customer experiences and therefore have started adopting the technology to develop business applications. Silverbear Capital Inc. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/ will navigate with NSAV's management and partners to enter the North American blockchain market. SBC Investor Relations's research team believes the market outlook for blockchain is extremely strong and believes NSAV's business direction will be benefit from this dynamic momentum.

Additionally, recent research indicates that the global blockchain market size is expected to grow from USD 3.0 billion in 2020 to USD 39.7 billion by 2025, at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 67.3% during 2020-2025. The increasing need for simplifying the business processes and need for supply chain management applications integrated with the blockchain technology will drive the overall blockchain market. Based on these indicators, NSAV's management believes the Company's future in the blockchain sector looks very promising.

The managements of SBC Investor Relations, Inc. and NSAV would like to thank all NSAV shareholders for their continued support, loyalty and trust. It is truly appreciated.

NSAV also announced that its Director and Bitmart Exchange Managing Partner, Mr. Yuen Wong's video update to shareholders has just been released. The video can be accessed at the link below.

https://youtu.be/2cFAA1D_wVA

As one of the founders of Bitmart Cryptocurrency Exchange https://www.bitmart.com , Mr. Wong helped guide BitMart in becoming a premier global digital asset trading platform, with over 2 million users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap. Bitmart's platform supports over 220 cryptocurrencies and has a 24 hour trading volume of approximately $2 Billion.

NSAV further announced that the Company is on schedule for the August 9, 2021 launch of its wholly-owned Cryptocurrency Exchange, which will carry the NSAV brand name.The launch will officially mark the Company's entrance into the $2 trillion global cryptocurrency market and make NSAV only the second U.S. publicly traded company to own a Cryptocurrency Exchange, following the Coinbase https://www.coinbase.com/ IPO in April, which valued Coinbase at over $85 billion.

SBC Investor Relations, Inc. is a pioneer provider of investor relations and strategic corporate communications. They have been working with companies to build their profiles within the investment community.

https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/case/investor-relations

In addition, SBC Investor Relations, Inc. is a specific sub-discipline of SBC's public relations division that revolves around how we assist a company to communicate with investors, shareholders, government authorities and the financial community.

Mr. Dato' Sri Desmond Lim, on behalf of SBC Investor Relations, Inc. and partner at Silverbear Capital Inc. stated, "We continue to research and monitor the blockchain market on a daily basis to ensure we are up to date with the ongoing development of the industry. We use this data to formulate a modern strategy to hedge against risks in the marketplace, in order to ensure we are building shareholder value."

Mr. Lim is also Senior Vice President of Cryptocurrency Operations for NSAV and Co-Founder of the world-renowned World Glove City Project in Malaysia https://worldglovescity.com .

The management of NSAV released the following statement, "We continue to drive value into our business model by preparing for the future of the blockchain and crypto sectors. We monitor closely which territories have more demand and also the ongoing changing rules from regulators, in order to make sure we are prepared to take on opportunities from this industry."

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services and information technology.

For further information, please contact NSAV at info@nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/nsavtech

The NSAV corporate website can be accessed at http://nsavholdinginc.com

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.

ContactNet Savings Link, Inc. info@nsavholdinginc.com