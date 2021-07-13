NRMP Board Of Directors Welcomes Outstanding Cohort Of New Members

WASHINGTON, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Resident Matching Program (NRMP) is pleased to announce the newly elected individuals to its Board of Directors. Since 2006, the 19-member NRMP Board has comprised medical school deans, clinical program directors, physicians in residency and fellowship training, medical students, and one public member. However, this recruitment cycle brings Board membership in concert with revisions made to the bylaws in late 2020 to diversify membership further to include at least one osteopathic physician, one osteopathic resident or fellow, and one designated institutional official. New terms began July 1, 2021.

"For years, the NRMP Board has sought out and elected individuals who could bring unique experiences and perspectives to the issues facing the organization. Those elected for July 2021 appointments are no different. They are highly qualified, and they also represent constituencies of the academic medical community that help the NRMP Board ensure broad representation in order to understand, respond to, and succeed on behalf of all stakeholders," said Immediate Past Chair of the NRMP Board of Directors, Dr. Steven J. Scheinman.

The term for directors is four years, with a maximum of two terms. The term for resident/fellow and student directors is two years. Listed alphabetically, the new members include:

Natasha Bray , DO,Vice President for Academic Affairs and Accreditation for Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine as well as Associate Program Director for the rural-based Tahlequah Medical Group Internal Medicine Residency Program. Dr. Bray currently serves as the Chair of the ACGME Osteopathic Principles committee and the Vice Chair of the ACGME Council on Review Committee Chairs through June 30, 2021 . Deeply committed to rural health, Dr. Bray serves as a physician with the Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority and brings her understanding of and expertise with osteopathic principles to underserved populations.

Nikhil Goyal , MBBS, Director of Medical Education and Designated Institutional Official at Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital (HFWH) and Assistant Program Director of Emergency Medicine at Henry Ford Hospital/Wayne State University. Dr. Goyal is highly focused on advancing medical education, serving on the ACGME Transitional Year Review Committee (its Chair through June 30, 2021 ), and helping to transition AOA-accredited programs in the Henry Ford Health System to ACGME Continued Accreditation as part of the single accreditation system.

Tiffany Morton ,The Ohio State University MD/MPH student. Ms. Morton recently served as a member of the Student Advisory Council in the College of Public Health at Ohio State and as a co-chair of the Academic Affairs Committee and member of the National Board of Directors for the Student National Medical Association. Ms. Morton remains an active member of the SNMA and is a strong advocate for the needs of medical students and the creation of sustainable, equitable environments that promote diversity in medicine.

Katherine Scribner , DO,Co-Chief Resident at the University of Southern California /LAC+USC Medical Center Pathology Residency Program. With strong interests in residency education, training, and administration, Dr. Scribner is a resident member of the Association of Pathology Chairs Graduate Medical Education Committee's Pipeline Discussion Council Communication Group and team leader of the AAMC Organization of Resident Representatives (ORR) Trainee Safety and Wellbeing Work Group. Dr. Scribner will transition to the LAC+USC Selective Surgical Pathology fellowship program on July 1 .

The newly elected Board members replace those whose terms concluded on June 30: Dr. Susan Guralnick, Associate Dean for Graduate Medical Education and DIO, UC Davis Health; Dr. Heather Lillemoe, chief resident, General Surgery, Vanderbilt University Medical Center; Dr. Kenneth Simons, Executive Director and DIO, Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals; Senior Associate Dean for GME and Accreditation and Professor of Ophthalmology and Pathology, Medical College of Wisconsin; and Ms. Ebony White-Manigault, MD candidate , Wayne State University School of Medicine.

About NRMPThe National Resident Matching Program® (NRMP®), or The Match®, is a private, non-profit organization established in 1952 at the request of medical students to provide an orderly and fair mechanism for matching the preferences of applicants for U.S. residency positions with the preferences of residency program directors. In addition to the annual Main Residency Match® for more than 48,000 registrants, the NRMP conducts Fellowship Matches for more than 60 subspecialties through its Specialties Matching Service® (SMS®).

