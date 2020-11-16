NRHI And The Rockefeller Foundation Offer Covid-19 Testing Webinar Series For Community Health Leaders

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Covid-19 cases continue to rise steeply across the country as colder weather sets in. Local communities are working intensively to deliver Covid-19 testing, however, many places still lack national best practices or overarching guidelines on testing protocols. Often communities report they are starting from scratch and "making it up as [they] go" creating inefficiencies.

To support community health leaders, the Network for Regional Healthcare Improvement (NRHI) with support from The Rockefeller Foundation will host a three-part Innovation Series to bring testing site leaders together to learn from one another and share successes and challenges.

This series will highlight innovative practices identified through research and practical implementation supported by NRHI and The Rockefeller Foundation. Regional leaders who have overcome barriers to implement successful testing solutions will highlight useful tools and resources.

Each one-hour session will be focused on topics identified as critical to the success of test site operations, including:

November 17 th, 2-3pm ET: Choosing the right type of testing site & managing through changes in weather. Innovative options for different types of off-site testing are being implemented throughout the country. From drive-through "pop-up" tent-based sites, to mobile drive-to community clinics, and semi-permanent indoor/outdoor facilities, many successful operations have evolved. This session will explore the opportunities and barriers to various types of test site set up and will focus on considerations to sustain testing efforts through inclement weather.

November 24 th, 2-3pm ET: Promoting a positive patient experience.Keeping the patient experience at the forefront of testing operations is critical from communicating timely information about the importance and availability of testing, creating messaging with an intersectional lens, providing a safe and effective testing environment, and communicating results and follow up instructions. This session will focus on successes and challenges of engaging community members and creating a positive experience for patients across a wide variety of settings and populations.

December 1 st, 2-3pm ET: Return to school and work - scaling rapid testing. As rapid tests become more readily available and schools and businesses explore options to open or remain open, there is much to be learned from sites that have been providing mass testing since the beginning of the pandemic. This session will focus on applying lessons learned from recent testing efforts to develop a scalable mass-testing strategy. Additionally, we will discuss evolving technologies and test types to support scale.

The sessions are open to everyone free of charge. Zoom links will be shared upon registration at this link: https://nrhi.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIsdO-hqj8pGtHV2QEWhsTObESUPqskEE-s

This event is being co-sponsored by the Network for Regional Healthcare Improvement and The Rockefeller Foundation. The views expressed by the speakers and moderators do not necessarily reflect the views of the sponsors.

About NRHIThe Network for Regional Healthcare Improvement (NRHI) is a national organization representing nearly 70% of the United States with its Regional Health Improvement Collaboratives (RHICs) and State partner membership. These multi-stakeholder organizations are working in their regions and collaborating across regions to transform the healthcare delivery system and achieve the Triple Aim: improving the patient experience of care, including quality and satisfaction; improving the health of populations; and reducing the per-capita cost of health care. To learn more, visit nrhi.org.

About The Rockefeller FoundationThe Rockefeller Foundation advances new frontiers of science, data, and innovation to solve global challenges related to health, food, power, and economic mobility. As a science-driven philanthropy focused on building collaborative relationships with partners and grantees, The Rockefeller Foundation seeks to inspire and foster large-scale human impact that promotes the well-being of humanity throughout the world by identifying and accelerating breakthrough solutions, ideas, and conversations. For more information, sign up for our newsletter at rockefellerfoundation.org and follow us on Twitter @RockefellerFdn.

