NRG Energy Recognizes Business Customers During Annual Excellence In Energy Awards

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) honored its top energy customers for their leadership in energy efficiency, sustainability, and community support during the second annual Excellence in Energy Awards on November 17, 2021.

The Excellence in Energy Awards recognizes NRG customers who demonstrate a strong commitment to the planning and achievement of their environmental and community goals. Through the annual celebration of these awards, NRG is shining a spotlight on successes and milestones that are shaping a better future through energy.

"Our customers motivate us every day at NRG," said Robert Gaudette, Senior Vice President of NRG Energy, Inc. "We want to honor them for their passion to drive positive change by optimizing their energy solutions and giving back to the community. These awards are about celebrating how organizations can lead the way by taking responsibility for their energy future to benefit their operations and their communities."

NRG is honored to announce its 2021 Excellence in Energy Award winners.

Sustainability

Each organization demonstrated a significant impact by going above and beyond standard sustainability practices to achieve notable environmental and social benefits.

a private research university in Washington D.C.

Oberlin College

Western Pennsylvania Energy Consortium

Energy Efficiency

Organizations were recognized for achieving success with new technologies, solutions, and upgrades resulting in energy reduction or savings.

Dallas Independent School District

Monmouth Regional High School

Wavecrest Management Team

University of Findlay

Community

Organizations were recognized for their philanthropic achievements and leadership in their local communities.

Mount Washington Tavern

Copperas Cove Church of Christ

Award submissions were provided by business customers, brokers, and account managers. Eligible candidates needed to be a mid-market or large business customer with an active electricity or natural gas supply contract with Reliant, NRG Business, or Direct Energy Business. NRG Energy Efficiency, Sustainability, and Demand Response customers were also eligible for consideration.

Congratulations to all of the organizations making significant strides on their energy journeys. NRG continues the tradition of recognizing excellence in November 2022 for the next "Excellence in Energy" celebration.

About NRG

At NRG, we're bringing the power of energy to people and organizations by putting customers at the center of everything we do. We generate electricity and provide energy solutions and natural gas to millions of customers through our diverse portfolio of retail brands. A Fortune 500 company, operating in the United States and Canada, NRG delivers innovative solutions while advocating for competitive energy markets and customer choice, working towards a sustainable energy future. More information is available at www.nrg.com. Connect with NRG on Facebook, LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @nrgenergy.

