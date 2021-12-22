NRG Energy Recognized For Excellence In Environmental Initiatives By 2021 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards

Today, NRG Energy, Inc. announced it received the SEAL Award for Environmental Initiatives at the 2021 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards.

Today, NRG Energy, Inc. announced it received the SEAL Award for Environmental Initiatives at the 2021 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards.

The SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement and Leadership) Awards honor the organizations and leaders dedicated to making real progress on one of the most pressing issues of our time.

"As one of the largest competitive retail power providers in the country, NRG understands that while decisions made today have a near-term impact, the effects of these actions will have a lasting legacy on our world," said Jeanne-Mey Sun, Vice President of Sustainability at NRG. "To drive widespread environmental progress, NRG has undergone a large-scale business transformation to move closer to the customer, achieve net-zero by 2050, and ultimately advance a more sustainable, clean energy future."

The SEAL Business Sustainability Awards acknowledged NRG for:

Converting NRG, previously one of the nation's largest power generators, into a leading consumer services company and reducing NRG's GHG emissions by 55%, from a 2014 baseline, on the path to reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

Expanding NRG's portfolio of sustainable products and services for both our home and business customers including retail renewable electricity plans, customized demand response programs and active energy management tools, energy efficiency consulting and products, and certified carbon offsets.

Deepening engagement with external stakeholders committed to a more sustainable future through our investor engagement program, and actively participating in groups focused on various decarbonization pathways.

"Our mission at SEAL is to rigorously assess and then celebrate extraordinary sustainability leadership. We're honored to recognize NRG Energy this year with the Environmental Initiatives Award for its achievements in this space," commented Matt Harney, SEAL Awards' Founder.

This year's awardees ranged from global brands to high-growth start-ups and scale-ups from a wide array of sectors, including technology, transportation, financial services, utilities, and consumer goods. More information about the SEAL Business Sustainability Award winners is available at http://sealawards.com/sustainability-award-2021.

About NRG

At NRG, we're bringing the power of energy to people and organizations by putting customers at the center of everything we do. We generate electricity and provide energy solutions and natural gas to millions of customers through our diverse portfolio of retail brands. A Fortune 500 company, operating in the United States and Canada, NRG delivers innovative solutions while advocating for competitive energy markets and customer choice, working toward a sustainable energy future. More information is available at nrg.com. Connect with NRG on Facebook, LinkedIn, and follow us on Twitter @nrgenergy.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211222005363/en/