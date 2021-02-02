NRG Energy Named Supplier Of The Year By The Energy Professionals Association

NRG Energy, Inc. (NSYE: NRG) announced today that the Company has been named the 2020 - 2021 Supplier of the Year by The Energy Professionals Association (TEPA), an organization comprised of independent energy aggregators, brokers and consultants (ABCs),...

NRG Energy, Inc. (NSYE: NRG) announced today that the Company has been named the 2020 - 2021 Supplier of the Year by The Energy Professionals Association (TEPA), an organization comprised of independent energy aggregators, brokers and consultants (ABCs), as well as energy suppliers, resellers and other energy related entities seeking the advancement of fair deregulated energy markets.

TEPA's aggregators, brokers, and consultants considered overall satisfaction, ease of doing business, ethical business practices, customer service, price competitiveness, and market knowledge among TEPA Supplier members when casting their vote. With collaboration at the forefront combined with innovative products and digital platforms, NRG was able to deliver a positive experience to both brokers and customers.

"We are humbled to receive the Supplier of the Year Award," said Robert Gaudette, Senior Vice President of NRG Energy, Inc. "It is a testament to the customer-first model we have implemented at NRG. The hard work and focus of our team members truly demonstrate why we are able to meet and exceed our customers' expectations. We look forward to continued excellence in the future as we expand it across our teams."

The coveted award recognizes energy suppliers for comprehensive, innovative and strategic vision and their customer service. Finalists and winners are selected by TEPA's national membership.

"NRG is a valued TEPA member that consistently delivers new products, services and technology that elevates the standards of our industry," said Javier Barrios, TEPA National Board President. "We congratulate the NRG team for being named our 2020-2021 TEPA Supplier of the Year and their commitment to helping consumers make informed energy procurement decisions. Our TEPA members are at the heart of why commercial energy is working for consumers across the county."

Since 2014, TEPA has celebrated members and organizations in the retail energy market that meet TEPA's standards of ethics, education, and advocacy in the market through the Supplier of the Year, Aggregators, Brokers & Consultants of the Year, and Affiliate of the Year.

About NRG

At NRG, we're bringing the power of energy to people and organizations by putting customers at the center of everything we do. We generate electricity and provide energy solutions and natural gas to millions of customers through our diverse portfolio of retail brands. A Fortune 500 company, operating in the United States and Canada, NRG delivers innovative solutions while advocating for competitive energy markets and customer choice, working towards a sustainable energy future. More information is available at www.nrg.com. Connect with NRG on Facebook, LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @nrgenergy.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202006170/en/