NRG Energy, Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results On November 4, 2021

NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) - Get NRG Energy, Inc. Report plans to report Third Quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Management will present the results during a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. EST (8:00 a.m. CST).

A live webcast of the conference call, including presentation materials, can be accessed through NRG's website at http://www.nrg.com and clicking on "Presentations & Webcasts" in the "Investors" section found at the top of the home page. The webcast will be archived on the site for those unable to listen in real time.

About NRG

At NRG, we're bringing the power of energy to people and organizations by putting customers at the center of everything we do. We generate electricity and provide energy solutions and natural gas to millions of customers through our diverse portfolio of retail brands. A Fortune 500 company, operating in the United States and Canada, NRG delivers innovative solutions while advocating for competitive energy markets and customer choice, working towards a sustainable energy future. More information is available at www.nrg.com. Connect with NRG on Facebook, LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @nrgenergy.

