NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) - Get Report today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.325 per share, or $1.30 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on August 16, 2021 to stockholders of record as of August 2, 2021.

