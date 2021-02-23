NRG Energy Announces Initial $10 Million In Relief For Texas Communities

NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) - Get Report today announced an initial $10 million commitment to provide relief for Texans impacted by the unprecedented effects of Winter Storm Uri. The company will provide $10 million in relief resources comprised of $3 million in cash donations and $7 million covering in-kind relief efforts and customer assistance. The funding aims to address three key areas: the immediate needs of the community, including food, water, and temporary or damaged housing; providing financial relief for customers through this difficult time; and aiding affected employees.

"Texas is our home, and we are deeply saddened by the unprecedented hardship that our community is facing as a result of the recent winter storm," said Mauricio Gutierrez, NRG President and Chief Executive Officer. "As a company focused on our customers, we have built a stable business that enables us to provide relief and support during this difficult time for our communities, customers, and employees. We also want to reassure our residential customers that they are not exposed to the wholesale electricity price volatility that occurred during this winter storm. In the weeks and months ahead, we are committed to continue to support recovery efforts in the communities we serve."

Community Support:NRG's pledge will include $3 million in cash contributions to: the American Red Cross; the Houston Food Bank; Houston Harris County Winter Storm Relief Fund; Kids' Meals, Inc; Metrocrest Services; Network of Community Ministries; North Texas Food Bank; Rebuilding Together Houston; SBP; Tarrant Area Food Bank; We Are All Human, and others. In addition to funding, NRG's HVAC and services group plans to provide pro-bono services through our non-profit partners.

NRG would also like to thank its partner Malark Logistics for the delivery last week of three semi-trucks containing nearly 100,000 bottles of drinking water to Houston.

Customer Support:In order to provide direct financial relief to customers impacted by Winter Storm Uri, NRG's retail brands, including Reliant, Green Mountain Energy, Direct Energy, and all others, paused all payment-related disconnects for all customers in advance of a recent order by the Public Utility Commission of Texas, have waived all eligibility requirements for extensions, payment plans and deposits for transfers of service, and continue to waive all fees for at least two weeks. Reliant is also providing payment assistance through its CARE program.

Employee Support:As most of NRG's operations are based in Texas, a significant number of the company's employees, including those who worked tirelessly to keep power flowing into the grid through this crisis, also face hardship. NRG has allocated additional funding to the NRG Employee Relief Fund, which assists employees who are facing financial challenges immediately after a natural disaster or another unforeseen event. NRG also enacted its Immediate Response Program to provide grants to qualified Texas employees.

