NRG Energy And Smart Energy Decisions Publish 2021 State Of Distributed Energy Resources Study

Today, NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) - Get NRG Energy, Inc. Report in collaboration with Smart Energy Decisions published new research that shows cost savings and sustainability continue to top the list for customer needs when considering distributed energy resources (DERs). The goal of the 2021 State of Distributed Energy Resources Study was to better understand DER energy trends with the nation's largest electric power users.

In the study, when asked what the key driver was for considering DERs, nearly 85 percent of respondents said cost savings remain the priority for guiding decisions. In addition to reducing costs, nearly two-thirds of those surveyed cited improving energy efficiency and making progress toward emissions reductions as leading considerations. The study also demonstrated a continuing interest in DERs, notably for resources such as energy storage, that can deliver multiple benefits. A quarter of respondents had already deployed this technology, and 59 percent report actively considering storage in the future.

The study interviewed more than 100 large electric power users regarding their energy plans and how DERs fit into their overall strategy.

To read the entire version of the State of Distributed Energy Resources Study click here.

