NRG Appoints Jeanne-Mey Sun As Vice President, Sustainability And Dak Liyanearachchi As Senior Vice President, Data And Analytics

NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) - Get Report today announced the appointment of two new members of senior management to the organization. Jeanne-Mey Sun, Ph.D., joins NRG as Vice President, Sustainability, and Dak Liyanearachchi joins NRG in the newly created role of Senior Vice President, Data and Analytics.

"As we redefine the role of power in the lives of our customers, it's critical to add experienced voices to our management team who can support the advancement of our strategy," said Mauricio Gutierrez, President and Chief Executive Officer. "With the acceleration in 2019 of our emissions-reduction goals and our increasing focus on the customer through data analytics, the appointment of Jeanne-Mey and Dak will help to drive our business forward."

In her role as Vice President, Sustainability, Sun will continue the advancement of NRG's leading sustainability strategy, including developing and implementing a range of approaches to achieve the Company's previously announced carbon reduction targets of 50% by 2025 and net-zero by 2050, from a 2014 baseline. Sun will also facilitate a deeper understanding of sustainability standards and solutions for new and existing residential and commercial customers who are looking to reach their sustainable energy goals.

Sun joins NRG from Baker Hughes Company, where she most recently served as Executive of Energy Transition and Clean Energy Solutions and previously held leadership roles in Corporate Strategy, Growth, and Integration Planning. In her most recent role, Sun led the development and operationalization of Baker Hughes' energy transition strategy, partnered with key stakeholders to jointly reduce the carbon footprint of the company and its customers, led an expansion into cleaner energy solutions, and wrote and began the execution of the organization's commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

As Senior Vice President, Data and Analytics, reporting to Mauricio Gutierrez, NRG's President and CEO, Liyanearachchi will help enhance NRG's customer strategy by bringing the organization's digital transformation to scale. Liyanearachchi will drive the expansion of the company's data and analytics capabilities, moving the organization forward toward further interorganizational interconnection, customer personalization and service, and an analytics-supported strategy.

Liyanearachchi joins NRG from Hilton Worldwide, where he most recently served as Chief Data & Analytics Officer. In his previous role, Liyanearachchi drove further innovation in Hilton, building the organization's Data Analytics Center of Excellence and a Data Lake, which expanded self-service reporting capabilities across the enterprise. Further, Liyanearachchi implemented data science and analytics-led initiatives focused on revenue management, marketing optimization, personalization, and forecasting. Prior to his time at Hilton, Dak was Chief Data & Analytics Officer at Catalina Marketing.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions and typically can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "estimate," "should," "anticipate," "forecast," "plan," "guidance," "outlook," "believe" and similar terms. Although NRG believes that the expectations are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct, and actual results may vary materially.

NRG undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The foregoing review of factors that could cause NRG's actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in the forward-looking statements included in this news release should be considered in connection with information regarding risks and uncertainties that may affect NRG's future results included in NRG's filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov.

