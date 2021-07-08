NRC Health's Chief Security And Privacy Officer Recognized As One Of The Top 100 CISOs In The Country

LINCOLN, Neb., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRC Health , the leading provider of in-depth customer insights in healthcare, today announced that the company's Chief Security and Privacy Officer, Cris Ewell was named as one of the Top 100 CISOs by CISOs Connect for its inaugural C100 awards. Ewell was nominated by his industry peers and selected for the award by a panel of esteemed CISO judges for his outstanding achievements in creating and executing security strategy and solving complex security challenges over the course of his career.

"It is gratifying to see one of our own being recognized for such an important award, especially in such a challenging sector as information technology and security," said Helen Hrdy, Chief Growth Officer at NRC Health. "Since Cris joined our team at NRC Health, he has worked diligently to secure our organization and help us continue our mission of bringing Human Understanding to healthcare. We are overjoyed to see his hard work pay off with this award!"

Ewell's background and more than 15 years of expertise in the industry further signifies his qualification for the award. In addition to his current role at NRC Health, Ewell is an associate faculty member at the City University of Seattle, fellow at the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology and was previously UW Medicine's first-ever CISO where he was in charge of developing the organization's risk management and information security strategy and led the organization's Identity and Access Management program. Based on his work leading information security programs, Cris was recognized for multiple years in a row as one of the "Hospital and Health System CISOs to Know" by Becker's Hospital Review and has also received the ISE North America Healthcare Executive Award.

"It is an honor to receive this award from such a well-regarded group of individuals within our shared industry," said Ewell. "I am proud of the work we are doing at NRC and am humbled to see the work being recognized by my peers. Since joining the firm earlier this year, I've had the opportunity to strengthen the organization's security program and execute on risk management initiatives resulting in improved situational awareness, protection, and resiliency. I look forward to continuing to evolve NRC Health's security and privacy in the years to come."

Award winners were officially announced during a formal ceremony on July 7 and include CISOs from Intel, Microsoft, Bank of America, Chipotle, Delta Air Lines and other notable organizations.

