NRC Health Announces Winners Of The 2020 Customer Approved And Employee Approved Awards Honoring Senior Living Organizations Across The Country

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRC Health , the leading provider of in-depth customer insights in healthcare, today announced the winners of its second annual 2020 Customer Approved and Employee Approved Awards at the virtual 26th Annual NRC Health Symposium . These awards recognize senior living organizations across the country for delivering exceptional customer and employee experiences. Twenty independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities were selected in each category, with half earning an award in both categories.

Positive sentiment towards senior living facilities has waned in recent months as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has significantly impacted senior communities all over the world. A recent Market Insights study from NRC Health found that overall trust and confidence in senior living facilities dropped to 17.7 percent in May 2020, down from 23 percent just three years ago. While it is certainly a tough time to be in the senior living industry, these winning organizations have continued to thrive, providing exemplary care experiences to residents and safe, empowering work experiences to staff.

Winners of the Customer Approved Awards were selected based on performance ratings received from family and residents while winners of the Employee Approved Awards are based on feedback given by employees - all information collected through organizational outreach distributed by NRC Health. Winning facilities were then selected based on strong Net Promoter Scores (NPS), one of the most reliable measures of satisfaction and a high-validity proxy measure for loyalty.

"We cannot understate just how heavy this pandemic has weighed on the senior living community. Which is why, more than ever, we want to shine light on the positive stories coming from this heavy hit industry," said Helen Hrdy, Chief Growth Officer at NRC Health. "This year's winning organizations are working hard to preserve the care experience and give employees peace of mind, even through such a difficult time. We are so proud to recognize this group of organizations, including repeat winners from last year, that have all gone above and beyond the call of duty in caring for their residents and their employees. We celebrate them today and every day!"

Winners of the Customer Approved Awards and Employee Approved Awards were officially announced during the 26th Annual NRC Health Symposium, which kicked off today in a new virtual format. The full list of award winners is available for download on the NRC Health website .

