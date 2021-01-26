Nrby And Vadar Systems Enter Into A Partnership To Serve Municipalities

MANCHESTER, N.H., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nrby, the leading location intelligence platform provider that is revolutionizing how municipalities and agencies operate, announced today that they have entered into a strategic partnership agreement with VADAR Systems, Inc., a premier provider of municipal financial software and billing and collection systems for municipal governments.

Within the water/sewer and stormwater industry municipalities are burdened by manual processes tied to time-consuming, analog paper trails for executing general maintenance, reading and tracking meters, replacing equipment, updating outdated infrastructure and documenting regulatory compliance for water/sewer and stormwater billing and mitigation. VADAR utility billing clients who adopt the Nrby platform will immediately benefit from more efficient digital workflows, enhanced communications between municipalities and citizens, and speed to regulatory and compliance accreditations.

"Nrby allows municipalities already using VADAR's water/sewer and stormwater billing software to easily capture location and job data detailing the work they've performed as well as use the saved data for future reference and regulatory accreditation," explained Frank Natale, CEO of VADAR Systems, Inc. "This information capture from Nrby's digital workflows is integrated directly into the VADAR financial system which then becomes the single system of record."

"Bringing our platforms to market together is a natural fit, especially now in such challenging environments." said Kurt Dobbins, CEO of Nrby. "Compliance with water, sewer and stormwater management regulations, maintaining water/sewer infrastructure and equipment, and project communication has become more complex for government agencies due to the challenges with Covid-19. Nrby solves that challenge by digitizing the collection of information and automating the delivery to key stakeholders."

VADAR Systems' financial software and services have provided municipalities in several states, including Massachusetts and Pennsylvania, with best of breed technologies at the best value since 1996. Municipalities choose VADAR's expertise and proven track record in offering innovative solutions to optimize finances and automate complex office procedures using VADAR's state of the art financial platform.

