NR-RedCap (Reduced Capability) Market Opportunities And Applications Report 2021: Release 17 For 5G Is Expected To Be Completed In 2022 And Is Projected To Include The IoT Technology Of NR-RedCap
This report provides an overview of NR-RedCap technology and looks into different use cases to identify applications and opportunities of NR-RedCap in the market.
Release 17 for 5G is expected to be completed in 2022 and is projected to include the IoT (Internet of Things) technology of NR-RedCap (New Radio Reduced Capability).
As this technology only needs 10MHz bandwidth to achieve a data rate of 150Mbps and can reduce the power consumption of the device, it is expected to be adopted in places where power supply is unavailable and high-speed transmission is required.
List of Topics
- Development of NR-RedCap, touching on different IoT technology such as short range and wide area
- Development of the global wide area IoT market and includes the market forecast for the period 2021-2023 and major players
- Applications of NR-RedCap in four major applications, including industrial wireless sensor, video surveillance, smartwatch, and smart glasses
Key Topics Covered:
1.Current Status of IoT Technology and Development of NR-RedCap1.1 Types of IoT Technology: Short Range and Wide Area1.2 Development of the Worldwide Wide Area IoT Market1.3 Progress of IoT-related 5G Technology1.4 NR-RedCap Addresses the Needs of Mid-range Use Cases1.5 Easy Integration of NR-RedCap and 5G Networks to Reduce Operational and Management Complexity
2. Applications of NR-RedCap2.1 Industrial Wireless Sensor: Highly Reliable Sensor Networks2.2 Video Surveillance: HD Images to Facilitate Decision-making2.3 Smartwatch: Keep Track of Kids' Locations2.4 Smartglasses: Instructions to On-site Staff to Improve Productivity
3. Opportunities Brought by NR-REDCAP for IoT Service Providers3.1 NR-RedCap to Fill the Void in Telecoms; IoT Solutions in the Medium-speed Sector3.2 NR-RedCap to Reduce Device Costs and Expand the Private Network Market
4. Perspective
